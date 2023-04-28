WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s one through three batters had a field day at the plate during Friday’s 12-7 win over Wayne County.
The trio of Amber Brown, Ryleigh Petrey, and Morgan Huddleston combined to go 9-for-12 with a home run, two triples, a double, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored.
Amber Brown capped off a heck of a week, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a double, two RBI, and four runs scored. Petrey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI, and two runs scored. Huddleston was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and one run scored.
“I was really proud of the girls tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We’ve had some defensive changes tonight and the girls did great with it! They were very impressive with their mentality tonight and the willingness to put the team first and keep each other up.
“The girls came out hitting and kept hitting throughout the whole game,” she added. “They were aggressive on the bases and making great defensive plays. They played the ball tonight that we as coaches have known they were capable of all year long.”
The Lady Colonels (8-19) snapped a three-game losing skid by scoring two runs in the first inning while using a four-run second inning, and a three-run third inning to pull away.
The Lady Cardinals cut their deficit to 9-7 in the top of the fifth inning before Whitley County answered with three more runs in the bottom half of the fifth to secure the win.
Jadynn Johnson turned in a one-hit, one-RBI, and one run scored effort while Payton Hurst was 2-for-4. Adalee Johnson had a hit and an RBI while Cami Price finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Hailie Huddleston collected a hit and scored once while Kara Canada finished with a hit.
Canada got the win, pitching 6 2/3 of an inning while allowing only two hits and one earned run. She struck out six batters.
