RICHMOND — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team took home first-place honors during Tuesday’s Madison Central All-Comer Meet, finishing with 110 points while South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team placed third with 75.50 points.

The Redhounds dominated the action, finishing with three first-place efforts while the Lady Cardinals’ turned in two first-place finishes.

On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed sixth with 53 points while Williamsburg was 10th with 36 points. Both the Cardinals and the Yellow Jackets each finished with a first-place effort apiece.

On the girls’ side, Corbin notched a seventh-place effort with 75.50 points while the Lady Yellow Jackets placed 10th with 25.50 points.

For top five individual results for Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ teams, South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, and Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:

Madison Central All-Comer

Girls’ Team Results

1. West Jessamine 132, 2. Madison Central 77, 3. South Laurel 75.50, 4. Montgomery County 64, 5. Madison Southern 58, 5. Southwestern 58, 7. Corbin 55, 8. Somerset 40, 9. Frankfort 32, 10. Williamsburg 25.50, 11. Estill County 20, 12. Garrard County 14, 13. Henry Clay 10, 14. Model 2.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

100 Meter Hurdles

18.61 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

19.56 Olivia Jones 4th

300 Meter Hurdles

54.78 Olivia Jones 3rd

High Jump

4-6 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd

Long Jump

15-5 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd

4x800 Meter Relay

11.27.16 Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones, Savannah Mayer. 4th

South Laurel

100 Meter Dash

13.50 Gracie Hoskins 3rd

200 Meter Dash

28.43 Kyla Hueser 5th

400 Meter Dash

1:00.42 Gracie Hoskins 1st

300 Meter Hurdles

56.28 Emily Cox 5th

High Jump

4-6 Emily Cox 4th

Triple Jump

29-1 Emma Jackson 5th

Discus

102-10 Grace Leis 1st

Shot Put

32-7 Grace Leis 2nd

32-5 Chloe Powenski 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:53.39 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Gracie Hoskins. 2nd

Williamsburg

Triple Jump

30-4 Alana Mah 4th

4x800 Meter Relay

12:10.32 Heaven Warren, Lylah Mattingly, Grace Ann Abbott, Emaly Powers. 5th

Madison Central All-Comer

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 110, 2. Montgomery County 105, 3. Madison Central 84, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. West Jessamine 55, 6. South Laurel 53, 7. Estill County 45, 8. Madison Southern 43, 9. Somerset 37, 10. Williamsburg 36, 11. Garrard County 32, 12. Barbourville 8, 13. Berea 5, 14 Henry Clay 2.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

100 Meter Dash

11.38 Treyveon Longmire 3rd

400 Meter Dash

54.43 Connor Messer 4th

800 Meter Run

1:59.62 Sean Simons 1st

2:08.58 John Hail 5th

1600 Meter Run

4:47.31 Sean Simons 3rd

4:52.14 John Hail 5th

110 Meter Hurdles

17.57 Logan Wagers 3rd

300 Meter Hurdles

44.29 Logan Wagers 2nd

44.61 Brady Lanham 3rd

4x800 Meter Relay

8:40.34 John Hail, Andon Asher, Sean Simons, Connor Messer. 1st

4x100 Meter Relay

45.03 Treyveon Longmire, Hayden Llewellyn, Brandon Baker, Seth Mills. 2nd

High Jump

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd

Long Jump

21-0 Treyveon Longmire 1st

19-10 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd

Triple Jump

38-6.75 Brady Lanham 4th

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

9:11.89 Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Riley Lewis, Josh Fee. 2nd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:42.32 Chris Greer, Garrison Brown, Josh Fee, Jeremy Steele. 4th

400 Meter Dash

53.64 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 Meter Run

2:01.05 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

2:06.74 Will Stanko 4th

1600 Meter Run

4:31.00 Jacob Tapscott 1st

4:34.17 Will Stanko 2nd

Williamsburg

Discus

117-8 Joseph West 4th

110-5 Zach Bowen 5th

Shot Put

44-5.5 Bronson Bates 1st

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you