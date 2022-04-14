RICHMOND — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team took home first-place honors during Tuesday’s Madison Central All-Comer Meet, finishing with 110 points while South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team placed third with 75.50 points.
The Redhounds dominated the action, finishing with three first-place efforts while the Lady Cardinals’ turned in two first-place finishes.
On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed sixth with 53 points while Williamsburg was 10th with 36 points. Both the Cardinals and the Yellow Jackets each finished with a first-place effort apiece.
On the girls’ side, Corbin notched a seventh-place effort with 75.50 points while the Lady Yellow Jackets placed 10th with 25.50 points.
For top five individual results for Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ teams, South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, and Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:
Madison Central All-Comer
Girls’ Team Results
1. West Jessamine 132, 2. Madison Central 77, 3. South Laurel 75.50, 4. Montgomery County 64, 5. Madison Southern 58, 5. Southwestern 58, 7. Corbin 55, 8. Somerset 40, 9. Frankfort 32, 10. Williamsburg 25.50, 11. Estill County 20, 12. Garrard County 14, 13. Henry Clay 10, 14. Model 2.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
100 Meter Hurdles
18.61 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
19.56 Olivia Jones 4th
300 Meter Hurdles
54.78 Olivia Jones 3rd
High Jump
4-6 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd
Long Jump
15-5 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd
4x800 Meter Relay
11.27.16 Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones, Savannah Mayer. 4th
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
13.50 Gracie Hoskins 3rd
200 Meter Dash
28.43 Kyla Hueser 5th
400 Meter Dash
1:00.42 Gracie Hoskins 1st
300 Meter Hurdles
56.28 Emily Cox 5th
High Jump
4-6 Emily Cox 4th
Triple Jump
29-1 Emma Jackson 5th
Discus
102-10 Grace Leis 1st
Shot Put
32-7 Grace Leis 2nd
32-5 Chloe Powenski 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:53.39 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Gracie Hoskins. 2nd
Williamsburg
Triple Jump
30-4 Alana Mah 4th
4x800 Meter Relay
12:10.32 Heaven Warren, Lylah Mattingly, Grace Ann Abbott, Emaly Powers. 5th
Madison Central All-Comer
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 110, 2. Montgomery County 105, 3. Madison Central 84, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. West Jessamine 55, 6. South Laurel 53, 7. Estill County 45, 8. Madison Southern 43, 9. Somerset 37, 10. Williamsburg 36, 11. Garrard County 32, 12. Barbourville 8, 13. Berea 5, 14 Henry Clay 2.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
100 Meter Dash
11.38 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
400 Meter Dash
54.43 Connor Messer 4th
800 Meter Run
1:59.62 Sean Simons 1st
2:08.58 John Hail 5th
1600 Meter Run
4:47.31 Sean Simons 3rd
4:52.14 John Hail 5th
110 Meter Hurdles
17.57 Logan Wagers 3rd
300 Meter Hurdles
44.29 Logan Wagers 2nd
44.61 Brady Lanham 3rd
4x800 Meter Relay
8:40.34 John Hail, Andon Asher, Sean Simons, Connor Messer. 1st
4x100 Meter Relay
45.03 Treyveon Longmire, Hayden Llewellyn, Brandon Baker, Seth Mills. 2nd
High Jump
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd
Long Jump
21-0 Treyveon Longmire 1st
19-10 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd
Triple Jump
38-6.75 Brady Lanham 4th
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
9:11.89 Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Riley Lewis, Josh Fee. 2nd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:42.32 Chris Greer, Garrison Brown, Josh Fee, Jeremy Steele. 4th
400 Meter Dash
53.64 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 Meter Run
2:01.05 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
2:06.74 Will Stanko 4th
1600 Meter Run
4:31.00 Jacob Tapscott 1st
4:34.17 Will Stanko 2nd
Williamsburg
Discus
117-8 Joseph West 4th
110-5 Zach Bowen 5th
Shot Put
44-5.5 Bronson Bates 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.