CORBIN — If you came to see an offensive display between state powers Corbin and Frederick Douglass, you managed to witness one touchdown during the entire 48 minutes.
But if you’re a fan of defense, Friday night’s game between the Redhounds and the Broncos was the place to be.
With the Corbin faithful celebrating the first game played on turf at Campbell Field/Denes Stadium, they got to see a thrilling football game between two state powers.
Corbin managed to do just enough to pull off a 6-0 win while keeping its record perfect at 4-0 while Frederick Douglass fell to 2-2.
“Our defense played great out there tonight, but so did Frederick Douglass’ defense,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “I know folks will see that six points, and think our offense struggled tonight, but that’s not the case. We were able to keep drives going and possess the ball while keeping Frederick Douglass’ offense off the field.
“It was just an amazing night of football here at Corbin,” he added. “With the celebration of the 100 years of the football program, to the turf… I’d say we had 7,000 people here tonight.”
It marks the first time in 81 games the Broncos have been shut out. The last time they were shut out was back on Aug. 19, 2017, against Danville, the football program’s first-ever game.
Corbin twins Jacob and Jerod Smith also delivered good news to University of Kentucky recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Vince Marrow, who was in attendance Friday night. They decided to flip their commitment from the University of Michigan to the University of Kentucky.
Greer also confirmed that Eli Pietrowski was offered by the University of Kentucky.
“They did offer Eli, and I’m happy for him, and Jerod and Jacob,” Greer said. “We were able to come away with a win, and good things happened tonight. We will celebrate the win tonight and tomorrow, and then start focusing on Hazard Sunday.”
Both teams’ defenses dominated in the first half.
Neither team could get anything going offensively until late in the second quarter when Corbin’s Jacob Smith intercepted a pass, setting up the Redhound offense to score right before halftime.
Quarterback Kade Elam scored on a one-yard run with 13 seconds remaining in the first half to give his team a 6-0 advantage.
Both teams continued to dominate on defense throughout the second half.
Frederick Douglass did manage to put together one final drive that could have won the game for the Broncos.
They drove to Corbin’s five-yard line but was stopped on fourth down with 13 seconds remaining, as the Redhounds managed to wrap up the win.
