As the 13th Region boys basketball season approaches, it’s time to take a closer look at the top players who will be making an impact on the court.
With former star Reed Sheppard no longer in the mix, a new group of talented athletes is ready to step up and claim the spotlight.
As the 13th Region boys basketball season unfolds, keep an eye on these talented players, and even those that aren’t listed, who are poised to make a significant impact on their respective teams.
Their skills, determination, and competitive spirit will undoubtedly make for an exciting season of basketball.
Here are the top 15 players to watch in the upcoming season:
1. Trent Noah, Harlan County
With an impressive 23 Division I offers, Noah is a frontrunner for the coveted Mr. Basketball title. His ability to dominate on both ends of the court, averaging 26.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game last season, makes him a force to be reckoned with.
2. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
Mabe’s versatility and all-around skills make him a standout player. A solid scorer, he averaged 14.4 points per game last season, while also showcasing his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities. Expect even better numbers from him this year.
3. Kyler McLendon, Harlan
McLendon had an outstanding junior season and is poised for an even bigger senior campaign. With an average of 22.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last year, he is a key player to watch in Harlan’s quest for success.
4. Maddox Huff, Harlan County
Huff’s shooting skills and scoring prowess make him a valuable asset for Harlan County. Averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, he is expected to continue making a significant impact on the court.
5. (tie) Hayden Harris, Clay County
Harris, with his size and scoring ability, is set to climb the rankings as the season progresses. Averaging 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, he will play a crucial role in Clay County’s success.
5. (tie) Jerrod Roark, Clay County
Roark is known for his scoring ability and will be a key contributor to Clay County’s success this season. With an average of 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year, he is a force to be reckoned with.
5. (tie) Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Thompson’s shooting and scoring skills make him a standout player in the region. Averaging 22.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, he is expected to continue his impressive performance.
8. Blake Burnett, Bell County
Despite being a freshman last season, Burnett showcased his talent and is poised for an even bigger season. With an average of 15.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, he is a rising star to watch.
9. Carter Stewart, Corbin
Stewart’s fierce competitiveness and skills at the guard position make him a valuable asset for the Redhounds. Averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season, he is a warrior on the court.
10. Reece Davidson, North Laurel
Davidson emerged as a strong scoring option for the Jaguars last season and will continue to be a key player this year. With his contributions of 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, he adds depth to North Laurel’s lineup.
Honorable Mentions
11. Brody Brock, North Laurel
12. Zander Curry, Corbin
13. Eli Pietrowski, Corbin
14. Colton Rawlings, North Laurel
15. Trey Worley, Corbin
