CORBIN — Corbin dug itself a 17-0 hole after getting off to a slow start offensively, and couldn’t recover, leading to a 20–14 loss to Beechwood on Friday.
The Redhound offense struggled for close to three quarters before seeing sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs throw two touchdowns during the game’s final 13 minutes to pull his team to within six points.
But it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers made enough defensive plays down the stretch to improve to 3-1 against Corbin during the past four years.
“We dropped a few balls early in the game,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “We knew Beechwood was going to be good defensively. They had a lot of starters returning. We had some opportunities on offense early but just could take advantage of anything.
“We struggled to put drives together and I believe our defense played way too many snaps,” he added. “We will build on this, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We will go back to work and get ready for this upcoming week’s game.”
Corbin struggled to put anything together during the first half. The Redhounds managed to move the ball into Beechwood territory on its first drive but couldn’t find the end zone.
The Tigers’ offensive attack didn’t get going until the second quarter when quarterback Cameron Hergott found a seam and hit pay dirt from one-yard out to give his team a 7-0 lead with 5:13 remaining in the first half.
After seeing Corbin fail to move the ball on its ensuing drive, Beechwood managed to tack on three points right before halftime as Colin Graman connected with a 42-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-0 advantage.
Corbin’s offensive woes continue in the third quarter. The Redhounds’ misfortunes on offense turned into opportunities for Beechwood.
The Tigers extended their lead to 17-0 at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter with Cole Stammer scoring on a one-yard run to push his team’s advantage to 17-0.
Corbin answered one a hurry during its ensuing possession with sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs finding receiver Seth Mills open for a 22-yard touchdown connection, cutting the Redhounds’ deficit to 17-7 with 41 seconds remaining in the period.
Beechwood was able to get some points back on the scoreboard during the fourth quarter seeing its drive stall at Corbin’s eight-yard line.
Graman’s second field goal of the game, this time a 25-yarder, gave his team a 20-7 lead with 7:52 remaining in regulation.
The Redhounds managed to drive down the field and score four minutes later to cut the Tigers’ lead to 20-14 with 3:36 left in regulation as Combs’ second touchdown pass, a seven-yarder to Dakota Patterson, got Corbin back in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.