BARBOURVILLE — It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Cody Messer’s Barbourville Tigers.
They’ve dealt with injuries, a quarantine, and many other obstacles but in the end, they persevered and punched a ticket into next week’s 13th Region Tournament by defeating Lynn Camp, 54-49, on Thursday.
The 52nd District semifinal matchup against the Wildcats was a back and forth affair with the Tigers managing to outscore Lynn Camp, 35-26, in the second half to pick up the five-point victory.
“I think we came out really tight in the first quarter and got a little lost on what we were supposed to be doing,” Messer said. “We were flat out missing assignments and I was glad to see the first quarter end, so I could rein them back in. We settled down and focused in on our game plan in the second quarter, and started attacking the basket more.
“We went in at halftime and made some adjustments to our defensive assignments and our defensive pressure, which forced a few turnovers and got us some easy buckets,” he added. “In the end, we made some key baskets and free throws to seal it.”
The win moves Barbourville into Saturday’s 51st District championship game at 7 p.m. the Tigers will face-off against rival Knox Central.
Matthew Gray led Barbourville with 20 points while scoring 18 points in the second half. Matthew Warren followed with 16 points while Jordan Collins added seven points.
“Lynn Camp is a super-talented team and not a lot of people had us coming out with the W on this one,” Messer said. “We’ve spent the better part of the season without three starters and we just now got Matt Warren back. God has been good to me with these young men. I can’t say enough about how much this team has worked for me and each other.
“These kids just won’t quit,” he added. “If people truly knew how hard these kids work for me, they’d never count them out. I’m very happy for my guys to get another shot at a district title and to be able to compete at the arena again.”
The Wildcats (11-12) had three players score in double figures with Spencer Gilbert and Micah Engle each scoring 13 points apiece while Gavin Allen added 11 points and Luke Ledington finished with nine points.
Lynn Camp built a 14-5 lead in the first quarter with Engle scoring seven points while Landon White hit a 3-pointer. The Tigers were able to cut their deficit to 23-19 at halftime after seeing Warren score seven points while David Collett knocked down a 3-pointer.
Gray scored 12 of Barbourville’s 16 points in the third quarter while also hitting two 3-pointers to give his team a slim 35-33 edge going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers hit 11-of-14 shot attempts from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes while Warren scored seven points and Collins added six points to secure the win for Barbourville.
51st District Boys Tournament
At Barbourville
Semifinals
Barbourville 54, Lynn Camp 49
Lynn Camp 14 9 10 16 49
Barbourville 5 14 16 19 54
Lynn Camp (49) — Allen 11, Engle 13, Gilbert 13, Ledington 9, White 3.
Barbourville (54) — Scott 4, Collins 7, Gray 20, Warren 16, Moore 4, Collett 3.
