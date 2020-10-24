CORBIN — A slow start led to a fast finish as Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds were able to punch a ticket into the Elite Eight after defeating Prestonsburg, 5-2, during Saturday's first-round action of the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament.
The game was tied at two apiece with only 27 minutes remaining in regulation before the Redhounds were able to score three unanswered goals to get the win.
Corbin (12-1-1) will now travel to play Ashland Blazer at 7:30 p.m. on Monday with a trip to the Final Four at stake. The Tomcats (10-5-1) defeated Perry Central Saturday at home behind a 4-1 decision.
The Redhounds turned another impressive effort at both ends of the field as Gabe Cima and Jose Torres each scored two goals apiece while Chesney Jacobs also scored in the win.
Corbin also held the Blackcats’ leading scorer, Dylan Moore, scoreless. He entered the contest averaging 1.5 goals per game.
Cima’s goal during the 15th-minute gave the Redhounds an early 1-0 advantage. Prestonsburg ties the game at one apiece during the 30th minute before seeing Jacobs score off an assist from Torres to give Corbin a short-lived 2-1 advantage.
The Blackcats were able to tie the game at two apiece right before the half after a goal by Ben Burchett.
The match remained tied until the 53rd minute when Torres scored off a free kick from Cima. Cima’s goal during the 76th minute gave his team a 4-2 advantage while Torres’ goal (assist from Aden Cima) our the finishing touches on a 5-2 Corbin win.
A complete story of today's victory will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Times-Tribune.
