CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Wildcats picked up a win over the J. Frank White Academy on Tuesday, in the 72-56 home victory.
The Wildcats entered the game with two consecutive losses, to Harlan and Bluegrass United, but snapped the losing streak with a win over White Academy.
Lynn Camp got big games from a trio of strong players in Micah Engle, Duane Sparks, and Gavin Allen. Engle led all scorers with a game-high 28 points. Sparks added 18 points, while Allen finished with 15.
It was a strong start to the game that made the difference for the Wildcats. They took a 27-15 lead in the first quarter behind 10 points from Engle and six each from Allen and Sparks. While Lynn Camp’s offense slowed down in the second quarter, their defense continued to stump White Academy, taking a 44-24 lead at the half.
The second half was much of the same. Engle scored nine of his 28 points in the third quarter as Lynn Camp extended their lead to 62-38.
Coach Rodney Clarke was able to play some of his benches in the game’s final quarter. Landon White hit a big three-point shot in the fourth as Lynn Camp cruised to the 72-56 win.
With the win, the Wildcats are now 11-6 on the season. They will return to action on Friday, taking on the Barbourville Tigers in the 51st District showdown. Lynn Camp is 1-0 in district games this season.
Lynn Camp 72, J. Frank White 56
Lynn Camp 27 17 18 10 72
J. Frank White 15 9 14 18 56
Lynn Camp (72) — Engle 29, Sparks 18, Allen 15, White 3, Sanders 2, Agasto 5.
J. Frank White (56) — Turley 21, Yeary 9, Saylor 8, Rhodes 8, Hamilton 3, Stoner 2, Stoner 5.
