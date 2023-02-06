THOMAS WALKER, VIRGINIA — The one that got away.
Coach Josh Mobley’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats looked as if they were going to capture their third win during their past five games, but suddenly their offense went south.
After building a 30-23 lead in the first half, Lynn Camp connected on only three field goals the remainder of the game, getting outscored 27-13 in the second half while dropping a 50-43 decision on Monday.
“We started out the game pretty well by moving the ball, and making some shots,” Mobley said. “Then we started turning the ball over a lot which was our downfall to letting them back in the game before halftime.
“The second half we were still ineffective with moving the ball and continued turning the ball over,” he added. “Rebounding was an issue again as they got multiple free throw attempts and second chance points from offensive boards. We have a few days before we play at home against Owsley County coming up this Thursday.”
The Lady Wildcats built a 19-8 lead in the first quarter thanks to the play of Abby Mabe and Alyssa Crumpler. Mabe hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points while Crumpler nailed two 3-pointers and scored six points.
Bella Blevins hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter, scoring six points for Lynn Camp while Crumpler added her third 3-pointer of the game to give the Lady Wildcats a 30-23 advantage at halftime.
The second half was a different story.
Lynn Camp went cold from the floor, scoring only four points in the third quarter while watching its lead evaporate into a 36-34 deficit with eight minutes to play.
The Lady Wildcats were outscored 14-9 in the fourth quarter as Thomas Walker pulled away for the win.
Lynn Camp will attempt to get back on track Thursday on the road at 7:30 p.m. against Owsley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.