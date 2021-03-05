WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Sword’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets captured a season-best third consecutive win on Friday after surviving a scare against Burgin.
Gavon Thomas poured in a game-high 34 points while Micah Steely added 26 points as the Yellow Jackets improved to 10-7 with a 73-65 win over the Bulldogs.
Williamsburg fell behind 22-15 in the first quarter despite seeing Thomas score six points while Steely added five during the period.
Thomas continued to have a hot-hand in the second quarter, scoring nine points while Steely added seven points to help cut the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 34-33 at halftime.
Thomas and Steely continued to play well in the third quarter from the outside and in the post. Thomas added seven points while hitting a 3-pointer and Steely hit 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and scored six points, allowing Williamsburg to take a 51-49 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Thomas’s 11 points combined with Steely’s eight points during the final eight minutes allowed the Yellow Jackets to our the final touches on their eight-point victory.
Williamsburg knocked down 6-of-9 shot attempts from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
