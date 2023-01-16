Corbin managed to pull away in the second half thanks to a 25-9 third-quarter run while handing the Colonels a 79-66 loss on Tuesday.
The win marked the Redhounds’ 19th in a row over Whitley County.
Corbin improved to 9-4 overall, and most importantly, 3-0 against 50th District competition. The loss dropped the Colonels to 11-6 overall, and 1-1 against 50th District opponents.
The game was close throughout the first half with Corbin holding a slim 17-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and 37-31 at halftime.
The Redhounds took control of the game in the third quarter with Trey Worley scoring 13 of his 17 points during the period. Corbin outscored Whitley County, 25-9, to take a 62-40 lead into the fourth quarter
The Colonels continued to fight during the final eight minutes, but the damage had been done.
“I thought our depth was crucial as we dealt with a good deal of foul trouble in the first half,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Balance continues to be impressive. Five guys in double figures is encouraging.
“We had some excellent defense played by our squad in the third quarter,” he added. “Also felt Hayden (Llewellyn) and Carter (Stewart) put in a great performance in the defensive side of the ball all night. Once we clean up some areas we can be even better. I’m excited about this team.”
Llewellyn led Corbin with 18 points, joining Worley in double figures. Eli Pietrowski had 15 points while Zander Curry scored 14 points, and Brody Wells finished with 10 points.
Jamie Fuson led Whitley County with 22 points while Evan Ellis had nine points. Dre Ellis finished with eight points while Ashton Reynolds scored seven points.
“Tough loss on the road, but we knew it wasn’t gonna be easy coming in here,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “I thought our guys battled hard. We left a lot of points on the free-throw line in the first half — 11 points.
“They were able to gap us in the third there with transition buckets,” he added. “Thought our guys continued to battle all they way through. One loss isn’t going to define our team, we just got to get back to work and improve.”
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Danville Christian at 7:30 p.m. The Colonels will travel to play Pineville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.