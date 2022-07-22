After naming former South Laurel football great Neil Warren as the best high school football player I’ve covered, it’s now time to name the top five fastpitch softball players and baseball players I’ve covered during my 31 years as a sports writer.
So without further ado, let’s get to it.
Fastpitch
1. Becky Abner, North Laurel
I mean, really, was there any doubt she would be No. 1? Abner dominated during her time with North Laurel. I’ve never covered any student-athlete that could take over a contest like Abner. She’s the best pitcher the Tri-County and the state has seen. Not only was Abner good, but she was one heck of a teammate, and she had the “want-to”.
No one is even close to Abner when it comes to the top fastpitch area. She could pitch, hit, field, run bases — OK, to sum it up, she could do it all. If she were pitching today, I don’t think she’d have a loss. That’s just how good she was.
A fierce competitor is the best way to sum Abner up. She’s definitely the best competitor I’ve covered. I’ll go one step further, she’s also the best student-athlete I’ve covered.
2. Emily Gaines, South Laurel
Gaines could hit, pitch, and play defense with the best of them. She will go down as the greatest hitter I’ve covered.
Man, she could play.
Gaines was a doubles machine at the plate, hitting with power throughout her career. She was also tough as nails pitching, too.
3. Sarah Crook, North Laurel
Crook is the best outfielder I’ve covered. Plain and simple, another fierce competitor.
She could make improbable plays in the outfield look like routine plays. She could do it all, and yes she could hit.
She had a career .455 batting average. That’s right, .455. and folks, this was against top-notch competition, not just a schedule loaded with regional teams, and then a few OK teams scattered here and there. Crook went up against the best pitchers across the nation. I almost forgot, she was also a nightmare on the base paths, stealing 160 bases out of 163 attempts. and yes, those were true stolen bases, not passed balls that eventually were recorded as stolen bases.
4. Helena Hubbard, North Laurel
Never, ever, will anyone match the toughness that Hubbard displayed behind the plate. She was clutch hitting the ball and throwing runners out. If you don’t believe Hubbard was good, go ask Abner just how good her former teammate was.
Hubbard was always smiling and having fun but when it came to the nitty gritty, as I like to say, Hubbard was ready to play ball.
She was a big reason why North Laurel won a state title back in 2001.
5. Lauren Wombles, South Laurel
This was a tough one. I told myself no ties going into these columns, so I’m sticking with that thought process. If I were doing a tie, I’d have Wombles and former North Laurel great Ali Ray at this spot.
Wombles is another player that could do it all. When she stepped on the field, you knew she was gonna do something special. Just a great student-athlete that exceled at any sport she played.
The best of the best that was close to making the top five list: Abby Sears, North Laurel; Ali Ray, North Laurel; Sarah Hawkins, South Laurel; Gloriana Cordero, North Laurel.
Baseball
1. Jeremy Brown, South Laurel
This was a tough one, to say the least. Brown could pitch but so could No. 2 Jon Hooker. I really wanted to put them both at the top spot. I remember umpiring both of them during junior or senior league ball, and games getting over in no time which meant an easy pay day for me back at Greer Field.
Brown was dominant on the mound. He had a fantastic college career at both Tennessee and Georgia and was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins.
2. Jon Hooker, North Laurel
Hooker wasn’t far from being ranked No. 1.
Man, could he pitch.
He had a dominant fastball which led to him signing to play for the University of Kentucky where he had a fantastic career as a Wildcat.
Hooker signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago White Sox in 2001 and played professionally for Independent League teams in Fargo, N.D., and Joliet, Ill.
He helped Fargo win the Independent League championship in 2003.
3. Chase Estep, Corbin
Estep put together one heck of a career at Corbin, and is now having a successful career at the University of Kentucky.
He’s a fantastic fielder, and even better hitter, who was just recently drafted by the New York Mets. It’s pretty cool that the top three players on my list have a connection to Major League Baseball.
4. Marcus Carson, North Laurel
Carson was a fantastic player for the Jaguars. He could do it all.
I really loved his speed on the base paths, and the way he could take over a game with his defensive abilities. He was a pretty darn good hitter, too.
After turning in one of the best high school baseball careers at North Laurel, Carson signed with the University of Kentucky and had a solid career as a Wildcat.
5. Daniel Neal, South Laurel
Neal had a fantastic career as a Cardinal, winning Mr. Baseball in 2015, and signing with the University of Tennessee.
His senior season was one of the best that I’ve covered. He batted .532 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI along with 48 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 15 stolen bases.
On the mound, Neal was 6-3 with a 2.00 ERA and one save. He struck out 31 batters in 49 innings.
The best of the best that was close to making the top five list: Caden Petrey, Whitley County; Daniel Neal, South Laurel; Sean Leonard, South Laurel; BJ Foley, Corbin; Ernest Garland, South Laurel.
