Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill, Menifee and Powell. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks and streams, especially in low-lying locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour, at times, will result in the potential for flash flooding through tonight. Areas that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms will be the most susceptible to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&