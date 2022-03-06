When the going got tough, Corbin got going.
What a run for Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds. They accomplished a feat that many didn’t think would happen but one thing I’ve learned the past week at The Corbin Arena — never count the Lady Redhounds out.
Tough Road
After Corbin’s loss to South Laurel in last week’s 50th District Tournament title game, everyone knew if the Lady Redhounds were going to win the 13th Region championship, they’d have to earn it.
And they did just that.
Corbin reeled off a 62-46 win over 51st District champion Knox Central in the opening round before eliminating tournament favorite 49th District champion North Laurel in the semifinals.
And then, the Lady Redhounds got revenge and captured the program’s first 13th Region title since 2014 by defeating South Laurel in overtime with a 43-41 decision.
The combined record of the three teams they defeated was 68-24.
“We knew we had to come ready to play because our road was going to be tough,” Tournament MVP Kallie Housley said. “We had Knox Central the first game, and then North Laurel, and South (Laurel). We knew we had to play our best at all times.
“This is the best feeling I have ever had,” she added. “We’ve been working for this since forever, it seems. All of the work we have put in has paid off. It feels great.”
Raegan “Sky” Walker’s late-game heroics
Corbin’s Raegan Walker does a lot of things that may go unnoticed if all you do is pay attention to stats.
If the Lady Redhounds need a steal, she can get it. What about a rebound?
Check.
Can she play defense?
Check.
What about scoring?
Check.
Her layup with eight seconds remaining turned out to be the game-winning shot. She showed nerves of steel attacking South Laurel’s defensive pressure.
Walker only had one point before she made the shot, but in the end, she scored the two most important points of the entire 13th Region Girls Tournament.
“I knew it was a possibility Raegan would go to the basket,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “I was out of time-outs, and she was able to find her way in there and score. The biggest thing is that Raegan does a lot for us, and some of the things you may not see stat-wise. I’m glad to see her get rewarded tonight. She made a great, great play.”
Tournament MVP Kallie Housley
No one was more deserving to be named Tournament MVP than Kallie Housley.
She hit clutch shot after clutch shot throughout the tournament. Her made 3-point basket in the corner after South Laurel took a two-point edge in overtime was the biggest shot by a Corbin player until Raegan Walker’s layup with eight seconds remaining. Housley totaled a team-best 58 points during the Lady Redhounds’ three games.
“I was feeling it but I wouldn’t be able to do anything without my teammates,” Housley said. “This isn’t an individual sport and if I didn’t have them behind me, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything.”
Sisters celebrate Region championship
It was an exciting time for the Stewart family as well.
Sisters Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart both played a big role in Corbin’s region championship.
It was great to see the two sisters have the opportunity to celebrate a region championship win.
They both agreed they will never forget the moment.
“This was great,” Shelby Stewart said.
“We’ve always been the underdog, but we were able to do it,” Bailey Stewart added.
Total Team Effort
I can’t leave out Darcie Anderson, Erica Angel, Kaila Stidham, Lauren Faulkner, and the rest of the Lady Redhounds.
Anderson displayed lock-down defensive efforts throughout the tournament. She limited North Laurel’s Hailee Valentine to nine points in the semifinals and held South Laurel’s Clara Collins scoreless in the championship game. She also came up with some clutch baskets, too.
Faulkner, Stidham, and Angel each displayed solid efforts whenever their number was called. Faulkner was solid on defense, and Angel came up big on both ends of the court while Stidham did whatever it took to get the job done. And man, oh man, talk about support. The Lady Redhounds that didn't see much playing time never stopped cheering on their teammates. Their support was more important than what people realized.
Hat’s off to Isaac Wilson
I covered Isaac Wilson when he was a Player of the Year leading the Corbin Redhound basketball program to region championships, and now, even though I’m a little bit older, I can say it was great seeing Wilson lead his team to a 13th Region title as a coach.
Wilson is a great coach but even better person and has put in a lot of work along with assistant coaches Konnie Snyder and Larry Bruner to accomplish this feat.
“I’m so happy for my kids,” he said. “They’ve put in a lot of work to win the 13th Region championship. Hat’s off to all of my girls.”
