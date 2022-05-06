Week Four of the United States Football League (USFL) will take place this weekend, and so far, so good.
I was a fan of the league back in the early 80s when it was a spring football league before seeing the end come due to some bad decisions, mostly from former New Jersey Generals owner, and 45th President, Donald Trump.
I’ll get to all of that in some other column of mine down the road.
For now, let’s talk about the success the USFL has had during its second go-around. The fan support at the stadium in Birmingham hasn’t been the greatest except for when the homestanding Stallions play but what do you expect?
You’ve got seven other teams playing far away from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Michigan, Houston, and New Orleans.
Overall, the games have been great, and the league has received good reviews from folks watching the games at home.
Just last week, the USFL’s main competition was the NFL Draft, and in the end, the league has proven, so far, it’s gonna be around for a while.
The late-night game between the once undefeated New Orleans Breakers, and still unbeaten Birmingham Stallions had 1.114 millions viewers and the 4 p.m. game had 825 thoughts and viewers.
Those are top-notch numbers, folks, up six percent from Week 2.
Travel baseball
One area baseball travel team to keep an eye on is Team Warstic London. Since the fall season their record is 15-6-1. They have won:
• Asheville NC Crush the Egg 5.0 Tournament
• Knoxville TN USSSA Turkey Trot
• Knox Fall Kick-off (Maryville TN)
• Runner-up in USSSA Knoxville TN DC Comics Superhero Hit Fest
They are coached by Chris Hughes, Nick Couch, and Jeff Hyde, and members of the team are: #42 Tucker Boroviak; #15 Benny Cornell; #22 Braxton Couch; #2 Karson Crawford; #7 Gunnar Duff; #8 Kayden Grubb; #14 Beau Hash; #6 Bryson Hubbard; #1 Kyler Hughes.
They will be participating in the USSSA Global World Series, and I can’t wait to see how they will fare once the tournament begins.
