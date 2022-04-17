When Nikki Hendrix took over as head coach of the Lynn Camp High School softball program there was nowhere to go but up.
From 2003 to 2013, the Lady Wildcats won only 20 games, and some of those were due to forfeits.
Most people across the 13th Region thought Lynn Camp’s softball program would never be a contender.
No way, no how.
But Hendrix, along with her husband, Darrell, who has been by her side as an assistant coach since she was hired in 2014, believed otherwise.
Nikki Hendrix has always been a winner when it came to softball.
I should know.
I covered her back in the days of the old Laurel County Little League games that were played at Greer Field. She could play, and she was competitive as can he, and that’s probably an understatement.
She later played for the North Laurel High School softball team and continued her impressive play while going down as one of the most fierce competitors at North Laurel.
Nikki Hendrix brought all of that to the table when she took over as Lynn Camp’s coach, and after suffering a 6-26 season during her first year, the Lady Wildcats continued to get better and better.
Case in point — the fastpitch program captured its first 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship last Friday.
But none of this has been a fluke.
All of Lynn Camp’s success is due to the dedication of both Nikki and Darrell Hendrix along with the Lady Wildcat student-athletes throughout the past nine years that have put in the hard work, believed in their coaches, and strives to get better to make Lynn Camp one of the best teams in the 13th Region.
But heck, they’ve taken it a step further.
If you look at the current KHSAA RPI Ratings, the little ole fastpitch program that teams used to 15-run rule is sitting atop those ratings at No. 1.
How did it happen?
Just like I said, a lot of hard work and determination from a lot of folks, including the Lynn Camp High School administration.
Both Nikki and Darrell Hendrix have put in a lot of hard work at Lynn Camp’s softball field, and it is now one of the best complexes in the 13th Region.
They also came up with a plan to form their own Little League softball program a few years back, and it was one heck of an idea. It’s paid off big time, leading to future Lady Wildcat softball players’ success on the Diamond currently.
As I said, Lynn Camp’s success isn’t about luck, and it’s not a fluke. It’s a prime example of what can be accomplished when everyone works together.
Nikki Hendrix was the first to give credit where credit was due after her team won the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship on Friday.
“I would like to thank the administration, the fans, and the community for supporting our softball team,” she said. “A big thank you to my coaching staff too, and an extra shout out to my amazing husband, Darrell, who is also my assistant coach, for always supporting me during this journey. I couldn’t do it without him.”
Even with the recent success, Lynn Camp isn’t finished. The Lady Wildcats want to make a run at next week’s All ‘A’ Classic State Fastpitch Tournament.
But that’s not all.
They also want to win their third 51st District title under Hendrix and who knows, maybe even the program’s first-ever 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament championship.
Wouldn’t that be cool?
The little softball program that many thought couldn’t, has the talent to prove all of the naysayers from years ago, wrong once again.
