In case you’ve been paying attention to the NCAA Mens’ and Womens’ Basketball Tournament, and nothing else, I’d advise you to take in a University of Kentucky Wildcat baseball game or two.
They’re fun to watch, possess an 18-11 record, and are led by junior Chase Estep — yes, the same Chase Estep that was a star baseball and football play for the Corbin Redhounds just a few years ago.
Estep is turning heads every time he steps to the plate.
Today during Kentucky’s matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss, Estep connected with his team-best ninth home run and has now reached base safely in 28 of 29 games. His success is a big reason why the Wildcats have won two series against Top 10 teams this season, and they were on the verge of making it three series but came up short against the Rebels on Sunday.
Estep has had season highs of four hits in a game, two doubles, one triple, one home run, five runs scored, three RBI, two stolen bases four assists, and two put-outs.
He’s currently batting .384 with 43 hits, 29 RBI, and 38 runs scored. His play has already earned Estep some top honors this season.
He was named National Player of the Week, Week 4 (Collegiate Baseball, 2022); National Player of the Week, Week 4 (Perfect Game/Rawlings, 2022); SEC Player of the Week, Week 3 (2022).
This after having a heck of a summer playing for the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League. He joined the team late but made an immediate impact, reaching base safely in his first 18 games, including a summer-long eight-game hitting streak to start. He batted .299 in 97 at-bats, scoring 21 runs and driving in 25 while collecting four doubles, a triple, two home runs, and walking 20 times against 21 strikeouts. He participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase, going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, and three RBI.
I’ve watched Estep play since his days as a Corbin Little Leaguer, and even back then you could tell he was a special talent. He’s living the dream currently at the University of Kentucky, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him in a few years playing at the Major League level. If, and when he does, I wouldn’t mind at all playing for my favorite team — the Atlanta Braves.
With that said, if you’re a baseball fan, go watch Estep and the Wildcats play, you won’t be disappointed.
