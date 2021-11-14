The Redhound way.
For 24 years, Corbin Middle School head coach Brent Jackson has guided the football program to not only success on the field (the eighth and seventh-grade programs have a combined eight state titles since 2008), but also turning it into to one of the most respected programs in the state by teaching, and coaching “The Redhound way.”
Jackson has been coaching middle school Redhound football players for just about the same amount of time I’ve been writing sports stories.
He’s a class act and is one of the most respected coaches, high school or middle school, across the state.
Jackson is always great to work with along with former coach Wendell Foley, who played a big part in Corbin’s success at the middle school level as well.
But that’s not all, Jeff Barnett, Chance Hendrickson, and Tim Massengill have been roaming the sidelines for as long as I can remember along with numerous other coaches that have played big roles in Corbin’s past and recent success.
And believe me, Jackson will be the first to say, Corbin’s success wouldn’t and couldn’t have happened without all the coaches that have coached with him.
He and his coaching staff have always prepared their respective players for what lies ahead at the varsity level, and I’m sure former coaches Steve Jewell, Justin Haddix, and current coach Tom Greer would agree that’s a big plus.
They’ll be the first to tell you that Jackson and his coaches have always done a fantastic job preparing the middle school players for the next level.
And now, Jackson adds state championship ring No. 8 to his resume after guiding Corbin’s eighth-grade team to a perfect 15-0 record and another state title on Saturday.
When his teams step on the field, you know you’re going to see players give 110 percent while respecting the game, their opponent, and their coaches.
Jackson is a Hall of Famer, deservedly so, and one of the greatest coaches Corbin has ever had in any sports
His accomplishments speak for themselves.
Jackson has compiled a 227-52 record, five eighth grade state titles, eight combined state titles as a seventh and eighth-grade program, one state runner-up, eight region championships, and 2014 KYMSFAHall of Fame inductee.
He described the program’s success best after his team defeated Paducah Middle School Saturday to win the state championship.
“It’s truly a testament to a lot of kids buying into the process, and coaching staffs willing to put the time in to coach the Redhound way.”
