As I sit back and look over the 31 years I’ve covered high school football in the Tri-County, there are five players that will always stick out to me as the best players on the gridiron I’ve ever covered.
These five individuals were top-notch, and in my opinion could have played way back in 1991 during my junior year in high school up until the present.
So as I reminisce about my time as a sports writer, it’s time for me to release the top five high school football players I’ve covered.
1. Neil Warren, South Laurel High School
Warren is hands down the best football player I’ve covered. If he were just a couple of inches taller, he could have went to any Division I school he’d liked.
His senior season at South Laurel is one of the most dominating seasons anyone has had in the Tri-County.
He led South Laurel to a 9-1 regular season mark, and a spot in the Class 4A regional finals. He did it all on both sides of the ball. His dominating effort against Tates Creek in the regional finals still lingers in my mind. The Cardinals came up short of reaching the state semifinals but it wasn’t for the lack of effort by Warren. Top-notch arm to go along with God-gifted talent on both sides of the ball.
2. Zac Prewitt, Corbin High School
Man, what could have been for Prewitt. Injuries slowed him down a bit but they still couldn’t contain Prewitt.
He was a workhorse. Honestly, he just couldnot be stopped. When he had the ball, he was hard to bring down. Man, he could stop on a dime and make people miss, and then rumble downfield. Prewitt was just as dominant on defense as well. Injuries really kept him from showing what all he could do during his time at Corbin. I know this, he was sure fun to watch.
3. Skyler Griffith, Williamsburg
Gosh, Griffith could play. He is the only male student-athlete in the Tri-County to capture the KHSAA Male Student-Athlete of the Year award.
Griffith dominated wherever coach Jerry Herron put him. It seemed like every time Griffith touched the ball, something special happened.
In 2013, he helped guide Williamsburg to a state final appearance in Class A while catching 46 balls for 884 yards, and 11 touchdowns as a wideout.
In 2014, Griffith switched to quarterback, and was just as dominant. He led the Yellow Jackets to a 14-1 mark along with another appearance in the Class A state title game with Williamsburg dropping a 28-27 decision in overtime.
Griffith threw for 2,604 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed for 834 yards and 16 touchdowns. Griffith will always go down as one of the best in my book.
4. Jerry Baker, Corbin
\When Jerry was on, he was on. He was a talented quarterback that could sling the ball with the best of them. He had the contagious smile and laugh, and when he was on the field, you could tell he was having a blast. I only got to see him play in a few games but when I did get to see him play, he was one of the best. I’d always have a spot for Baker on my team.
5. Jon Sizemore, North Laurel/Corbin
Sizemore was another player that could get things done on both sides of the ball. Man, he was dangerous when he was in possession of the pigskin. Sizemore was a bruising back at both North Laurel and Corbin but got even better once he transferred to become a Redhound.
He reminded me of Earl Campbell just destroying and running over anyone that stood in his way. and defensively, he was by far the most dominant player when he stepped on the field.
Of course, these are just my selections. I’m sure your picks could be totally different than mine. Making honorable mention in my list are Chase Estep, Corbin; Quentin Henson, Lynn Camp; Nik Blair, North Laurel; Ricky Bowling, South Laurel, and Jacob Baker, Corbin.
