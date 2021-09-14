WILLIAMSBURG — The streak continues.
Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) remained unbeaten against 13th Region opponents on Tuesday by surviving a five-set thriller against Whitley County.
The Trailblazers picked up an 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 win over the Lady Colonels. Chat has now beaten Whitley County twice, North Laurel, and Williamsburg this season.
“This was a full-on dog fight,” CHAT coach Chad Greer said. “The Lady Colonels came out with a vengeance. This was the first time some of my players had played in front of a hostile crowd. This was the first time some of these girls had played a five-set match. I was really proud of how they pulled together and fought.
“I’m going on record by saying I think I have the best setter in the region,” he added. “River Greer made some great decisions with the ball tonight and got everyone involved. Ivy Greer and Abby Diehl were offensive dynamos tonight. Presley Brown made some impressive defensive plays.”
Greer said he’s impressed with the way his team continues to answer each challenge it faces when it steps on the court.
“This is an extremely fun team to coach,” he said. “After getting down 2-1 going into the fourth set, I just had to settle them down and get them to focus on the court and not the stands. They came into the huddle and told me that that they were going to win this one. That’s a team with confidence in themselves and each other.”
The win improved CHAT to 12-2.
“I wish we could compete in a district and region or the All ‘A’ Tournament just to see how we stack up. We couldn’t get a game scheduled with Corbin, but that’s a game I’d like to see.”
