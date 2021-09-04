HARLAN — Covering Sam Harp proved to be an impossible task for the Harlan County Black Bears on Friday as the junior receiver had seven catches for 185 yards and teamed with quarterback Caden Petrey for three touchdowns as the Colonels reached the win column for the first time with a surprisingly easy 42-16 win.
Harp’s biggest catch of the night wasn’t a touchdown and it didn’t come from Petrey. With the Colonels clinging to a 7-0 lead and facing a fourth-and-six from their own 10, coach Zeke Eier took a gamble that may have turned around Whitley’s season. Christian Grubb rolled out on a punt attempt in his end zone and found Harp for a 19-yard catch that kept the drive alive, setting up a 60-yard TD pass from Petrey with 7:12 left in the first half. Petrey threw a 30-yard TD pass to Harp earlier in the second quarter and Ryan Steely hit the first of four extra points.
Harlan County struggled to move the ball in the first half with the Colonels stacked to stop the run and was held scoreless and limited to only six yards rushing on 10 carries in the opening quarter before picking up 68 yards in the second period.
Whitley pushed its lead to 20-0 in the third quarter on a 30-yard run by Brian Leach to cap a three-play drive to start the half.
The Harlan County offense finally came to life late in the third quarter when sophomore running back Thomas Jordan provided a spark with four carries for 62 yards, setting up Demarco Hopkins’ 2-yard TD run. Hopkins added the two-point conversion.
The Bears had a chance to get back into the game if they could have recovered the onside kick as it bounced through several hands before 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior tight end Trevor Downs picked up the ball and rumbled 60 yards for a touchdown.
Ethan Renfro recovered a fumbled snap on the first play of the fourth quarter to set up Harp’s third touchdown, a 39-yard pass from Petrey. Steely’s extra point pushed the lead to 35-8.
A 53-yard run by Jordan put the Bears in position for Hopkins’ second touchdown run from the 3 with 8:58 to play. Hopkins added the two-point conversion.
Caden Rose closed the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 3:19 left. Steely hit the extra point.
