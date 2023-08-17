Top 40 Football Players in 2023
Photo illustration by Les Dixon

The 13th Region’s Top 40 players were released this week with Corbin High School leading the way with 10 players on the list.

North Laurel placed second with five players while Bell County and Clay County each had four players apiece.

Harlan County, Middlesboro, and Williamsburg each had three players apiece named to the list while Harlan, Pineville and Whitley County each had two players apiece on this list.

Knox Central and South Laurel each had one player apiece named to the list.

Bell County’s Daniel Thomas is listed as the preseason’s top player while Steve Partin (Knox Central), Corbin’s Jerrod and Jacob Smith, and Corbin’s Franklin West round out the top five players.

Austin Johnson (North Laurel), Kade Elam (Corbin), Guy Bailey (Corbin), Tate Roce (Clay County), and Kameron Wilson (Middlesboro) round out the top 10 players.

13th Region’s Preseason Top 15 Players

1. Daniel Thomas, Bell County

2. Steve Partin, Knox Central

3. Jerrod Smith, Corbin

4. Jacob Smith, Corbin

5. Franklin West, Corbin

6. Austin Johnson, North Laurel

7. Kade Elam, Corbin

8. Guy Bailey, Corbin

9. Tate Rice, Clay County

10. Kameron Wilson, Middlesboro

11. Jonah Swanner, Harlan County

12. Thomas Jordan, Harlan County

13. Jack Chappell, North Laurel

14. Tyson Wagers, Clay County

15. Treyshawn Holmes-Evans, North Laurel

13th Region’s Finest

Corbin Redhounds (10) 

Guy Bailey, Corbin

Zander Curry, Corbin

Kade Elam, Corbin

Joe Lester, Corbin

Mikey Neal, Corbin

Eli Pietrowski, Corbin

Jacob Smith, Corbin

Jerod Smith, Corbin

Carter Stewart, Corbin

Franklin West, Corbin

North Laurel Jaguars (5)

Jack Chappell, North Laurel

Gabe Claybrook, North Laurel

Ethan Gregory, North Laurel

Treyshawn Holmes-Evans, North Laurel

Austin Johnson, North Laurel

Bell County Bobcats (4)

Blake Burnett, Bell County

Hayden Dameron, Bell County

Blake Evans, Bell County

Daniel Thomas, Bell County

Clay County Tigers (4)

Lucas Allen, Clay County

Aiden Carr, Clay County

Tate Rice, Clay County

Tyson Wagers, Clay County

Harlan County Black Bears (3)

Carter Howard, Harlan County

Thomas Jordan, Harlan County

Jonah Swanner, Harlan County

Middlesboro Yellow Jackets (3)

Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro

Trey King, Middlesboro

Cameron Wilson, Middlesboro

Williamsburg Yellow Jackets (3)

Alex Gamble, Williamsburg

Nate Goodin, Williamsburg

Hunter Thomas, Williamsburg

Harlan Green Dragons (2)

Darius Akal, Harlan

Donovan Montanero, Harlan

Pineville Mountains Lions (2)

Landon Robbins, Pineville

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Whitley County Colonels (2)

Tye Hamblin, Whitley County

Shane Parker, Whitley County

Knox Central Panthers (1)

Steven Partin, Knox Central

South Laurel Cardinals (1)

Tate Anderson, South Laurel

