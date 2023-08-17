The 13th Region’s Top 40 players were released this week with Corbin High School leading the way with 10 players on the list.
North Laurel placed second with five players while Bell County and Clay County each had four players apiece.
Harlan County, Middlesboro, and Williamsburg each had three players apiece named to the list while Harlan, Pineville and Whitley County each had two players apiece on this list.
Knox Central and South Laurel each had one player apiece named to the list.
Bell County’s Daniel Thomas is listed as the preseason’s top player while Steve Partin (Knox Central), Corbin’s Jerrod and Jacob Smith, and Corbin’s Franklin West round out the top five players.
Austin Johnson (North Laurel), Kade Elam (Corbin), Guy Bailey (Corbin), Tate Roce (Clay County), and Kameron Wilson (Middlesboro) round out the top 10 players.
13th Region’s Preseason Top 15 Players
1. Daniel Thomas, Bell County
2. Steve Partin, Knox Central
3. Jerrod Smith, Corbin
4. Jacob Smith, Corbin
5. Franklin West, Corbin
6. Austin Johnson, North Laurel
7. Kade Elam, Corbin
8. Guy Bailey, Corbin
9. Tate Rice, Clay County
10. Kameron Wilson, Middlesboro
11. Jonah Swanner, Harlan County
12. Thomas Jordan, Harlan County
13. Jack Chappell, North Laurel
14. Tyson Wagers, Clay County
15. Treyshawn Holmes-Evans, North Laurel
13th Region’s Finest
Corbin Redhounds (10)
Guy Bailey, Corbin
Zander Curry, Corbin
Kade Elam, Corbin
Joe Lester, Corbin
Mikey Neal, Corbin
Eli Pietrowski, Corbin
Jacob Smith, Corbin
Jerod Smith, Corbin
Carter Stewart, Corbin
Franklin West, Corbin
North Laurel Jaguars (5)
Jack Chappell, North Laurel
Gabe Claybrook, North Laurel
Ethan Gregory, North Laurel
Treyshawn Holmes-Evans, North Laurel
Austin Johnson, North Laurel
Bell County Bobcats (4)
Blake Burnett, Bell County
Hayden Dameron, Bell County
Blake Evans, Bell County
Daniel Thomas, Bell County
Clay County Tigers (4)
Lucas Allen, Clay County
Aiden Carr, Clay County
Tate Rice, Clay County
Tyson Wagers, Clay County
Harlan County Black Bears (3)
Carter Howard, Harlan County
Thomas Jordan, Harlan County
Jonah Swanner, Harlan County
Middlesboro Yellow Jackets (3)
Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro
Trey King, Middlesboro
Cameron Wilson, Middlesboro
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets (3)
Alex Gamble, Williamsburg
Nate Goodin, Williamsburg
Hunter Thomas, Williamsburg
Harlan Green Dragons (2)
Darius Akal, Harlan
Donovan Montanero, Harlan
Pineville Mountains Lions (2)
Landon Robbins, Pineville
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Whitley County Colonels (2)
Tye Hamblin, Whitley County
Shane Parker, Whitley County
Knox Central Panthers (1)
Steven Partin, Knox Central
South Laurel Cardinals (1)
Tate Anderson, South Laurel
