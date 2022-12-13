NICHOLASVILLE — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds continue to show one of their main strengths this season is depth.
Case in point — just look at the line score during Tuesday’s 73-35 drubbing of West Jessamine.
Ten different players scored in the 38-point victory while four of those finished in double figures.
Bailey Stewart led the way against the Lady Colts, finishing with 15 points. Kallie Housley added 14 points while Kylie Clem (13 points) and Raegan Walker (10 points) followed.
“I liked the way that our basketball team came to play tonight,” Wilson said. “It is always nice when you are able to play everyone on the bench and have 10 players score in the basketball game. It allows for some of the younger kids to get some experience which will only help them grow as they continue in the program we will enjoy this one and have two good days of practice leading into an important district seed game this Friday night at Williamsburg.”
Corbin dominated from the get-go as Stewart scored five points while Housley and Walker each added four points apiece to give the Lady Redhounds (4-0) a 20-9 lead.
Two 3-pointers by Housley combined with four-point scoring efforts from Clem, Stewart, and Walker pushed Corbin’s advantage to 40-16 at halftime.
Darcie Anderson and Stewart each added six points apiece in the third quarter to give the Lady Redhounds a comfortable 61-28 edge with eight minutes remaining.
Corbin will be back in action Friday on the road in a 50th District matchup against Williamsburg. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
