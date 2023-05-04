MONTICELLO — Williamsburg’s struggles continued on the road on Thursday after losing its third straight game, a 16-1 decision to Wayne County.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-15) have been outscored 42-1 during their recent skid with hopes of getting back on track Friday on the road against McCreary Central.
Williamsburg briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Lady Cardinals took charge.
Wayne County scored two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a nine-run third inning.
Allie Wilson took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 of an inning while surrendering nine hits and one earned run. She struck out three batters.
The Lady Yellow Jackets struggled on defense throughout the contest, committing 10 errors.
Kaitlyn Moses led Williamsburg with a 2-for-2 effort while scoring once. Wilson and Keely Bisschop both finished with a hit apiece.
