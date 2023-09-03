CORBIN — The teams have been selected for the 2023 Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational basketball tournament which will be held December 27-30 at Corbin High School. There will also be a middle school showcase held December 28-29.
Participating teams are listed below:
Corbin — 13th Region finalist, ranked second in 2023-24 13th Region Rankings.
Boyd County — 2022-23 record: 27-6; 16th Region runner-up, 2023-24 preseason 16th Region favorite
Louisville Western — 2022-23 record: 22-8; Strong contender for 6th Region championship
Paris — 2022-23 record: 17-14; Made 10th Region Tournament
McMinn County, Tennessee — 2022-23 record: 27-8; Tennessee Class 4A Quarterfinalist
Daniel, South Carolina — 2022-23 record: 21-8; SC Class 3A Region 1 Champion; Return 11 players
Middle School Showcase
7th and 8th Grade
December 28 — Corbin vs. Middlesboro; Time to be announced at a later date
December 29 — Corbin vs. Breathitt Co.; Time to be announced at a later date
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.