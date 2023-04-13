SOMERSET — Five players recorded multiple hits during Corbin’s 11-1 win over Somerset while pitchers Lucas Tarvin and Bradric Helton were almost unhittable.
Tarvin notched the victory on the mound, tossing 2 and 2/3 of an inning while allowing only one hit and one run, and striking out a batter. Helton pitched 2 and 1/3 of scoreless and hitless innings while fanning four batters.
Kade Elam was perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring three times. Cameron Combs was also perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in two runs.
“Great team game for us tonight,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We executed a lot better offensively today and Tarvin and Bradric were sharp on the mound.”
Walker Landrum drove in three runs while finishing with two hits, and two runs scored. Helton delivered two hits, and scored three times while Jacob Baker finished with two hits, and two RBI. Noah Cima had a hit and an RBI while Jeremiah Gilbert scored once.
Corbin led 5-1 after three innings of play before scoring six runs during the final two innings to secure the win.
