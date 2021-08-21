CORBIN — Corbin spotted North Carolina’s Christ School a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but the Redhounds picked themselves off the canvas and responded like champions by scoring 35 points en route to a 35-21 win.
Corbin won its season-opener during Friday’s Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic by getting help from every unit. The Redhound offense came through when needed along with the defense, and special teams.
Quarterback Cameron Combs broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run while kicker Jacob Baker continued to show he could very well be one of the best kickers in the state by delivering two field goals with one coming from a school-record 51 yards out.
Christ School opened the game with some trickery, using a flea flicker that went for a 60-yard gain while scoring a few plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Corbin turned the ball over on its first offensive possession which led to the Greenies’ second score. Christ School connected with an eight-yard touchdown pass to push their lead to 14-0 with 7:02 remaining in the quarter.
The Redhounds managed to cut their deficit to seven points (14-7) after driving down the field to see Seth Mills score from one yard out at the 4:11 mark.
Corbin continued to chip away at its deficit early in the second quarter as Jacob Baker’s 26-yard field goal with 8:34 remaining made the score, 14-10.
Greer’s squad took their first lead of the game with 4:26 left in the second quarter as Combs threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Newberry to give Corbin a 17-14 lead.
Baker capped off the Redhounds’ first half scoring with a 51-yard field goal while extending his team’s lead to 20-14.
Corbin began to pull away in the second half with Combs exploding through the line and racing 76 yards for a touchdown. The Redhounds added the two-point conversion and found themselves ahead 28-14 with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Greer’s squad added another touchdown with 4:05 left in the third quarter after seeing Combs throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Treyveon Longmire to give Corbin a 35-14 lead.
Christ School added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 35-21 but the damage had already been done.
