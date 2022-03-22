Eric Swords has resigned from his position as the head coach of Williamsburg's boys basketball team. Swords met with the team Tuesday to make the announcement.
This is a developing story.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 7:57 pm
