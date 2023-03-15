LEXINGTON — William Unseld’s Warren Central Dragons wasted little time securing their spot in Friday’s quarterfinal play of the UK HealthCare Boys Sweet 16.
The Dragons scored early and often against 12th Region champion Pulaski County before cruising to an easy, 80-55 win.
Kade Unseld led Warren Central with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while Chappelle Whitney added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Omari Glover scored 11 points while Izayiah Villafuerte scored eight points.
Barek Williams led the Maroons with 19 points while Cayden Lancaster added 14 points.
Warren Central wasted little time letting the fans in Rupp Arena see why the Dragons are considered the team to beat.
The Dragons shot 8-of-11 from the floor, including a 4-of-4 effort from 3-point range to take a 20-3 lead into the second quarter. Unseld scored 10 points during the period while Villafuerte added five points.
Warren Central limited Pulaski County to only 1-of-8 shooting from the floor during the first quarter.
The Dragons ran away with the game in the second quarter, building a 29-point lead before taking a 45-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Unseld scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor which included a 3-of-5 effort from 3-point range in the first half. Glover added eight points while Whitney had six points.
Warren Central shot 18-of-29 from the floor, including a 6-of-10 effort from 3-point range. The Dragons outrebounded the Maroons, 19-7.
Pulaski County hit on only 8-of-23 shot attempts, and was 2-of-7 from behind the arc. Williams led the Maroons with 10 points.
Warren Central continued to put the finishing touches on its win in the second half, taking a 64-38 advantage into the fourth quarter before wrapping up the game in the final eight minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.