LEXINGTON — McCracken County became the sixth team to clinch a spot into Friday’s Elite Eight action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 after cruising past Bethlehem, 71-41.
The Lady Mustangs led beginning to end, and will now face off against Ashland, who defeated Knott County Central earlier in the day.
Destiny Thomas turned in an impressive effort for McCracken County, knocking down 12-of-16 shot attempts for 27 points. She also had seven rebounds and four assists. Claire Johnson finished with 23 points and four assists.
The Lady Mustangs (33-2) hit 27-of-50 shot attempts, and finished with 21 assists. They were outrebounded, 33-21.
Carlie Thurmond led the Banshees (28-8) with 17 points while Emma Filiatreau recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bethlehem connected on 13-of-43 shot attempts, including a 3-of-11 effort from 3-point range.
McCracken County managed to build a 19-7 lead in the first quarter behind an 8-of-12 shooting effort while limiting the Banshees to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor.
The Lady Mustangs scored the game’s first seven points as Johnson and Thomas each had four points apiece while Caroline Sivills and Mikee Buchanan each scored three points apiece.
Briley Benton’s bank shot at the buzzer gave her team a 12-point edge entering the second quarter.
McCracken County continued to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Bethlehem, 21-12, to take a commanding 40-19 advantage into the second half.
Thomas led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points in the first half while Johnson added 11 points. McCracken County shot 18-of-29 from the floor, and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. The Lady Mustangs also forced the Banshees into 10 turnovers.
Bethlehem couldn’t get anything going shooting the ball, finishing 7-of-25 in the first half, including a 2-of-7 from behind the arc. Thurmond led the way with nine points while Filiatreau, and Miles scored four points apiece.
McCracken County continued to pad its lead in the second half, taking a 59-37 into the fourth quarter before wrapping-up the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.