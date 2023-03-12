SACRED HEART 57, GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 53
It took an 11-5 run late in the fourth quarter for Sacred Heart to secure its 11th consecutive state tournament win by upending 11th Region champion George Rogers Clark, 57-53.
The Valkyries’ quest for a third straight Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 championship remained alive thanks to the play of ZaKiyah Johnson and Reagan Bender.
The duo combined to score 43 points in the win with Johnson leading the way with a 22-point, 10-rebound effort. Bender had 21 points while hitting 3-of-5 shot attempts from behind the arc.
Sacred Heart hit 21-of-50 shot attempts while outrebounding the Lady Cardinals, 29-25.
Brianna Byars led George Rogers Clark with 23 points and finished with six rebounds. Ciara Byars had eight points and 11 rebounds while Kennedy Stamper scored nine points.
The Lady Cardinals hit 20-of-42 shot attempts, including a 7-of-16 effort from 3-point range.
For the second consecutive game, George Rogers Clark came out red-hot shooting the ball.
Both Stamper, and Chestnut scored six points apiece while also nailing two 3-pointers apiece to give the Lady Cardinals a slim 14-13 edge entering the second quarter.
George Rogers Clark led 14-9 before Sacred Heart closed out the fourth quarter with four consecutive points.
Johnson led the Valkyries with eight points in the first quarter while grabbing three rebounds.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter with Sacred Heart briefly taking an 18-16 lead with 5:08 remaining thanks to a basket by Johnson.
A basket by Chestnut triggered a 6-0 run by the Lady Cardinals before Claire Russell’s layup at the buzzer to end the first half cut the Valkyries deficit to 23-22 entering halftime.
Johnson led Sacred Heart with 12 points, and six rebounds while the Valkyries shot 9-of-21 in the first half.
Chestnut led George Rogers with eight points while Stamper had six points. The Lady Cardinals shot 9-of-21 in the first half, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
After falling behind 27-24 with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Sacred Heart closed out the quarter with a 15-10 run to take a 39-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Valkyries led 39-32 but a basket by Ciara Byars, and a 3-pointer by Miller allowed George Rogers Clark to close out the quarter with a 5-0 run.
Sacred Heart began to pull away with seven minutes remaining in regulation.
A 3-pointer by Bender combined with a layup by Johnson triggered an 11-5 run allowing the Valkyries to build a 53-44 advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 57, HENDERSON COUNTY 40
McCracken County secured its spot in Saturday night’s Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 title game by defeating Henderson County, 57-40, in semifinal action.
The win set up a title game matchup with No. 1 ranked Sacred Heart, who defeated George Rogers Clark earlier Saturday.
Claire Johnson led the Lady Mustangs with 25 points in 9-of-16 shooting from the floor. Destiny Thomas added 17 points and five rebounds while Mikee Buchanan added eight points, and four rebounds.
McCracken County shot 18-of-38 from the floor while totaling 23 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Lady Mustangs also hit 2-of-10 shot attempts from 3-point range.
Jarie Thomas led Henderson County with 17 points, and seven rebounds while the Lady Colonels hit 14-of-34 shot attempts.
McCracken County’s Johnson scored the game’s first seven points as the Lady Mustangs found themselves ahead 12-0 before Henderson County’s Veal scored and connected with a free throw with 1:43 remaining in the first quarter.
McCracken County took a 13-3 lead into the second quarter thanks to nine points by Johnson, and a 5-of-11 shooting effort.
The Lady Colonels managed only one field goal in the first eight minutes while shooting 1-of-5 from the floor.
Johnson continued with the hot hand in the second quarter, and finished the first half with 13 points for McCracken County while Thomas added five points.
The Lady Mustangs shot 11-of-19 from the floor while recording nine rebounds. They also forced Henderson County into nine turnovers while taking a comfortable 26-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Risley led the Lady Colonels with five points while Henderson County shot 5-of-13 from the floor in the first half.
McCracken County put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Colonels, 18-6, to take a commanding, 44-18, lead into the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.