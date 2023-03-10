LEXINGTON — Donna Moir’s Sacred Heart Valkyries captured their 10th consecutive state tournament win during quarterfinal action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 by defeating Owensboro Catholic, 67-45.
ZaKiyah Johnson turned in a 23-point, four-rebound, six assist effort on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor for Sacred Heart while Angelina Pelayo scored 13 points while finishing with nine rebounds and four assists. Reagan Bender finished with 12 points, and Triniti Ralston scored 11 points while finishing with eight rebounds and four assists.
The Valkyries shot 24-of-50 from the floor, including a 5-of-15 effort from 3-point range while hitting 14-of-16 attempts from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded the Lady Aces, 33-22.
Hailee Johnson led Owensboro Catholic with 12 points while Karmin Riley had 11 points.
The Lady Aces shot 15-of-46 from the floor, and 6-of-20 from behind the arc.
Sacred Heart’s size and hustle played a big role in the Valkyries taking a 12-7 advantage into the second quarter.
Ralston scored six points during the opening period while Sacred Heart hit 4-of-11 shot attempts from the floor.
The Valkyries led 12-4 before Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut Owensboro Catholic’s deficit to five points. The Lady Aces hit 3-of-11 shot attempts during the period.
Owensboro Catholic trailed by only two points (16-14) with 3:50 remaining in the first half after a 3-pointer by Riley, but Sacred Heart closed out the half with a 12-3 run to take a 28-17 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Valkyries struggled from the floor in the first half, hitting only 8-of-26 from the floor, but used a 20-10 rebounding edge, a 10-of-12 shooting effort from the free-throw line and forced 10 turnovers that played a big role in their 11-point lead.
Six players scored in the first half for Sacred Heart with Ralston leading the way with eight points while Pelayo had seven points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Aces hit 7-of-20 from the floor, including a 3-of-11 effort from 3-point territory. Riley led the way with six points while Johnson had five points.
The Valkyries used a 7-0 run to begin the second half and went on a 9-0 run close to the end of the third quarter to put the game away.
Sacred Heart led 47-26 entering the fourth quarter after hitting 8-of-12 shot attempts during the third period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.