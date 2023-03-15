LONDON — It’s been one busy week for Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars as they prepare for this week’s UK Healthcare Boys Sweet 16.
The Jaguars are coming off a 70-33 win over Corbin in last week’s 13th Region title game, and will face off against defending state champion George Rogers Clark during first round action at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
But before all of that, Valentine said his players have been able to enjoy what comes with being crowned regional champions for the second straight season.
“We are excited to make a return trip to Rupp Arena,” he said. “The amount of support we have received from the community has been amazing. Since we have almost 10 days in between games, we have been able to slow down and enjoy things for a couple of days.
“Our players have gotten to spend some time at our local elementary schools and spend some time with their former teachers and future Jaguars,” Valentine added. “This year has also been unique as our girls were playing in the state tournament this week as well. We were able to support them on their journey. We had a couple of light days and got back to business on Thursday.”
With a tough opponent like George Rogers Clark on deck, Valentine said he believes the experience of his team participating in last year’s Sweet 16 will be a bonus.
“Every year is unique in its own perspective, but I think going through the experience of the Sweet 16 last season will help us,” he said. “Our guys are a year older and more experienced.”
The Jaguars (25-10) will be going up against a team that is no stranger to success.
George Rogers Clark (27-5) won the state title last season and will be returning to Rupp Arena for the fourth straight year after defeating Mason County, 54-42, in last week’s 10th Region championship game.
The Cardinals will be led by last season’s Sweet 16 MVP, Jerome Morton, who is averaging 20 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Trent Edwards stands at 6’8” and looks to be a big problem in the middle for whoever George Rogers Clark faces. He is averaging 16.6 points per game, and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.
Senior guard Sam Parrish is averaging 14.8 points per game while junior guard Reshaun Hampton is dangerous from behind the arc and free-throw line. He is 80-of-194 (41.2 percent) from 3-point range while hitting 82.1 percent of his free throw attempts.
The Cardinals’ last loss came on Feb. 7, to Frederick Douglass, who defeated George Rogers Clark, 63-52.
The Cardinals are second in the state with a 21.4 average margin of victory while ranking seventh in the state in scoring (76.3), and field goal percentage (52.1 percent).
George Rogers Clark will attempt to be the first team to repeat as state champions since Fairdale accomplished the feat in 1990 and 1991. The last team to do it before the Bulldogs was Louisville Male in 1970 and 1971.
“In order to advance in the tournament, we will have to be very good defensively and limit second-chance opportunities,” Valentine said. “The team that can play with poise and toughness and handle the big stage usually comes out on top.
“We have played a tremendous schedule this season including not only the best teams in the state, but some of the best in the country,” he added. “I think our schedule, coupled with an array of injuries, has better prepared us for the postseason. We’ve had several guys step up all season long and we are comfortable going to our bench for a boost.”
North Laurel is led by McDonald’s All-American Reed Sheppard.
The Mr. Basketball front-runner and University of Kentucky signee leads the Jaguars with a 22.1 scoring average, and an 8.7 rebounding average.
He became the 13th Region’s all-time leading scorer three weeks ago, surpassing former Corbin Redhound Andrew Taylor. Sheppard’s 3,711 points rank third all-time in the state behind Wayland’s Kelly Coleman, and Lyon County’s Travis Perry.
He also ranks second-all-time in the state with more than 1,100 assists while also recording more than 1,000 rebounds.
His 88.6 free throw percentage (109-of-123) ranks fifth in the state while he’s also shooting 48.7 percent from the floor, and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.
Senior Ryan Davidson is another top scoring threat for North Laurel. The University of the Cumberlands signee has scored more than 2,000 points in his career, and is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. He’s shooting 57.4 percent from the floor, and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
Junior Gavin Chadwell overcame an earlier knee injury, and has caught on fire of late. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 75.6 percent (93-of-123) from the floor.
Sophomore Colton Rawlings is one of the Jaguars’ top defenders. He played a big role in North Laurel’s district and region tournament runs. Rawlings is also one of the most athletic players in the 13th Region. He’s averaging 6.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Sharpshooter Brody Brock has turned in a stellar junior season, averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Brock is second on the team with 66 3-pointers while also shooting 43.4 percent from behind the arc.
Reece Davidson has given North Laurel quality minutes off the bench with a 2.8 scoring average and 1.3 rebounding average along with Chase Keen (2.7 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game), Kyler Elza (4.3, 2.0), Kole Jervis (2.4, 0.6), and Brayden Caudill (1.9, 0.7).
“Our guys have gotten really good at stepping up and picking each other up if someone is struggling,” Valentine said. “The adversity we faced much of the year has certainly made us stronger. We have a lot of confidence in our team right now, and we are excited to have an opportunity to play on Thursday night.”
