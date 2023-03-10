LEXINGTON — McCracken County had to hold off a late rally to advance to Saturday’s Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 semifinals.
The Lady Mustangs (34-2) saw their second-half double-digit lead get cut to two points before slipping past Ashland during Friday’s quarterfinals with a 51-47 win.
McCracken County shot 20-of-34 from the floor, including a 4-of-6 effort from 3-point range.
Caroline Sivills led the Mustangs with 14 points and six rebounds while Claire Johnson had 13 points, and Destiny Thomas finished with 10 points, six assists, three blocks, and three steals.
Ella Sellars led Ashland with 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists while Kenleigh Woods scored 17 points.
The Kittens (26-8) shot 18-of-42 from the floor, and outrebounded McCracken County, 26-19.
A patient Ashland squad hit 4-of-8 shot attempts in the first quarter while Sellars scored all nine of her team’s points to allow the Kittens to take a 9-8 lead into the second quarter.
McCracken County struggled from the floor, hitting 3-of-13 shot attempts, including a 1-of-4 effort from 3-point range.
The Lady Mustangs quickly took charge of the contest in the second quarter, opening with an 11-2 run that saw them take a 19-11 advantage.
McCracken County outscored Ashland, 13-11, the remainder of the quarter to take a 32-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Johnson led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points while Sivills and Thomas each scored eight points apiece.
McCracken County shot 13-of-19 from the floor, and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Woods led the Kittens with 11 points while Sellars had nine. Ashland shot 9-of-26 from the floor in the first half.
After falling behind 41-28 late in the third quarter, the Kittens went on a 5-0 run but a 3-pointer by Benton to close out the period gave the Lady Mustangs a 44-33 cushion entering the fourth quarter.
Ashland continued to chip away at McCracken County’s lead throughout the fourth quarter, and the Kittens found themselves trailing 51-47 before two free throws by the Mustangs wrapped up the four-point victory.
