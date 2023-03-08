LEXINGTON — North Laurel trailed Frederick Douglass for the first 29 minutes of its first round matchup of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16, but the final three minutes turned out to be an instant classic.
Key free throws by Brooke Nichelson, 3-pointers by Emily and Bella Sizemore, two blocks by Mariella Claybrook, and defensive stops and rebounds by Gracie McKnight and Chloe McKnight, all combined to lead the Lady Jaguars to a 59-57 come-from-behind win.
“It was a tough game. We knew it would be coming in. Frederick Douglass is a very talented group. They’ve gotten even better since the last time we played them. They are a well-coached team, and I knew it was going to be a tight game all the way through,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Obviously, I don’t think we played our best early on. This was our third straight game where it has been down to the wire, and my girls are finding ways to win, and at this time, that’s all you need. I’m proud of them. I’m just excited we got a win.”
North Laurel (30-6) led 55-51 before the Lady Broncos tied the game at 57 apiece with 31 seconds remaining.
The 3-pointer by Niah Rhodes set up Emily Sizemore’s late game heroics.
She broke down the defense and drove to the basket, and connected with a layup with seven seconds remaining to give North Laurel the win, and a date against George Rogers Clark in Friday’s Elite Eight.
“This was the moment I prepared for since I was 5 years old,” she said. “I had the confidence, and I just took the shot, and that’s what I practiced for my entire life. It was just a routine play.“
Emily Sizemore finished with 14 points, one rebound, and four assists while Nichelson led the Lady Jaguars with 26 points in 10-of-17 shooting while totaling five rebounds, and two assists.
“I just came in unselfish, and wanted to get the win for Emily,” Nichelson said of her play.
Chloe McKnight had 10 points and five rebounds while Bella Sizemore scored six points and Claybrook finished with three points.
The Lady Jaguars finished the game hitting 25-of-47 shot attempts, including a 5-of-17 effort from 3-point range. They were outrebounded, 32-29.
Ayanna Darrington led Frederick Douglass (24-9) with 22 points and 18 rebounds while Rhodes scored 11 points for the Lady Broncos.
Frederick Douglass jumped out to a 4-0 lead after some early North Laurel jitters. The Lady Jaguars fought and tied the game at eight apiece after a layup by Nichelson at the four-minute mark.
A quick basket by the Lady Broncos gave Frederick Douglass a 10-8 advantage but Emily Sizemore scooped a layup in to tie the game at 10 apiece with 2:49 left.
Nichelson gave North Laurel its first lead of the game at 12-10 after beating her defender off the dribble at the 1:24 mark.
The Lady Broncos scored the last five points of the quarter which included Rhodes’ 3-pointer at the buzzer to give her team a 15-12 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Frederick Douglass hit 5–of-14 shot attempts in the first quarter while Darrington led the way with six points.
The Lady Jaguars were 6-of-12, but 0-4 from 3-point range as Nichelson led the way with six points.
The Lady Broncos’ lead grew to 21-14 with 5:14 remaining in the second quarter before a basket by Chloe McKnight cut her team’s deficit to 21-16.
Frederick Douglass’ lead grew to 25-18 before a basket by Claybrook cut the Lady Broncos’ lead to 25-20 with 2:04 remaining.
Frederick Douglass pushed its lead out to 28-20 seconds later after a 3-pointer by Rhodes. Nichelson followed with a 3-pointer of her own while Claybrook recorded a block right before the end of the half, as North Laurel trailed, 28-23.
Nichelson led North Laurel with 13 points, and three rebounds while Emily Sizemore had four points, and three assists. The Lady Jaguars connected on 11-of-24 shot attempts in the first half, including a 1-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
Darrington dominated in the paint for Frederick Douglass. She had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting while totaling nine rebounds. Rhodes had six points from two 3-pointers. The Lady Broncos shot 10-of-26 in the first half while outrebounding North Laurel, 16-14.
Nichelson continued to keep the hot-hand for the Lady Jaguars in the third quarter.
Her 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining cut the Lady Broncos’ lead to 39-35 and she hit another 3-pointer right before the end of the period to cut Frederick Douglass’ lead to 45-41.
With the Lady Broncos holding a 51-45 advantage with 5:21 remaining, North Laurel began to take over.
A 3-pointer by Emily Sizemore and a basket by Nichelson made the score, 51-50, with 4:03 remaining. After two free throws by Nichelson gave North Laurel a 52-51 lead, a 3-pointer by Bella Sizemore gave the Lady Jaguars a 55-51 advantage.
The Lady Broncos tied the game at 57 apiece with less than 30 seconds remaining before Emily Sizemore hit the game-winning shot with six seconds left.
