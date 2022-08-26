The Yellow Jackets of Middlesboro traveled over to take on the Yellow Jackets of Williamsburg on Friday night.
It was a tight game from the beginning.
Middlesboro kicked off, and Williamsburg couldn’t break free from the defensive line causing a turnover on downs.
Middlesboro then had to go through a tough battle against the Williamsburg defensive line, bringing it to within two yards of the endzone, bringing up a 3rd down, resulting in a touchdown for Middlesboro.
Williamsburg returned the favor with a jaw dropping 46-yard pass to Williamsburg’s Jordan Perkins to bring the Jackets to within 20 yards of the endzone. Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen ran in a touchdown to bring the score to 7-6 with Middlesboro still narrowly leading.
Williamsburg would fall short yet again with a turnover on downs resulting in another touchdown for Middlesboro. Middlesboro would take a 21-14 lead going into the halftime break.
Middlesboro had possession to start the second half but Williamsburg would get a huge defensive stop, and then push the ball down to the 5-yard line.
Quarterback Sydney Bowen then connected with Nathan Goodin in the end zone for a touchdown pass. Bowen would tack on two more points with the conversion to help his team take the 22-21 lead.
Williamsburg would then get a clutch defensive stop and hold on for the win.
Williamsburg improves their record to 2-0 on the season and will host Leslie County next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.