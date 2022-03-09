LEXINGTON — A red-hot shooting performance from behind the arc played a big role in Southwestern’s win 67-56 win over McCracken County during first-round action of Wednesday’s Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Girls’ Tournament.
The Lady Warriors (26-7) knocked down 10 3-pointers while putting an end to the Lady Mustangs’ 24-game win streak in the process. They were led in scoring by Payton Acey’s 16-point, eight-rebound scoring effort while Kinsley Molden and Makayla Noritis each scored 15 points apiece. Ayden Smiddy added 11 points in the win.
Southwestern shot 22-of-43 from the floor, including 10-of-20 from 3-point range while outrebounding the Lady Mustangs, 35-32. Destiny Thomas led McCracken County with 22 points and nine rebounds while Carolin Sivills scored 11 points, and Claire Johnson added 10 points.
Both teams came out firing in the opening period with Southwestern managing to build an 18-15 advantage.
Acey had the hot hand for the Lady Warriors, scoring eight points while Southwestern knocked down 7of-10 from the floor, which included a 3-of-6 effort from behind the arc. McCracken County’s Thomas kept her team close by scoring six points while the Lady Mustangs hit 6-of-13 shot attempts from the floor.
The game continued to be nip and tuck throughout the second quarter with the Lady Mustangs (31-2) leading by as many as three points (23-20) while the Lady Warriors grabbed a lead of 27-25 with 3:09 remaining in the half after a 3-pointer by Young.
Baskets by Johnson and Thomas gave McCracken County a 29-27 advantage before Noritis scored with 51 remaining to send the contest tied at 29 apiece at halftime.
There were 10 lead changes and seven ties in the first half as Acey led Southwestern with eight points while Noritis added six points. The Lady Warriors were 11-of-22 from the floor, including a 4-o-10 effort from 3-point range.
Thomas and Sivills led the Lady Mustangs with nine points apiece while McCracken County was 121-of-27 from the floor, and 1-of-5 from 3-point territory.
Southwestern jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead to begin the third quarter after a 3-point basket by Smiddy, and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Noritis, but McCracken County answered with a 6-0 run of its own. A basket by Sivills ignited the rally while two free throws from Thomas and Day tied the game at 35 apiece with 4:42 remaining in the period.
A 3-pointer by Molden gave the Lady Warriors a 38-35 lead but a made free throw by Date cut the Lady Mustangs’ deficit to 38-36 with 3:36 remaining in the period.
That’s when Southwestern got hot.
Another 3-pointer by Molden and a layup by Acey increased the Lady Warriors’ edge to 43-36 while a steal led to a rare four-point play by Acey allowed Southwestern to extend its lead to 47-38 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warriors’ lead grew to as much as 13 points with 5:36 left thanks to baskets from Molden and Noritis, and a 3-point basket by Smiddy. Thomas attempted to keep her team in the game down the stretch by scoring eight points but the damage had already been done.
Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet Sixteen Girls Tournament
First Round
Southwestern 67, McCracken County 56
Southwestern 18 11 18 20 67
McCracken County 15 14 9 18 56
Southwestern (67) — Young 7, Smiddy 11, Noritis 15, Molden 15, Acey 16, Nelson 3.
McCracken County (56) — Sivills 11, Johnson 10, Day 5, Thomas 22, Buchanan 7, Green 1.
