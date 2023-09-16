CORBIN — It’s been an interesting few months for Corbin’s Jerod and Jacob Smith.
The twin brothers transferred to Corbin during the summer with both committing to play football for the University of Michigan.
Once they made their trek from Connecticut to play football for the Redhounds, many wondered if the Redhound senior defensive players would flip their commitment to the University of Kentucky.
For the past two months, the twins didn’t show their hand.
And then this past week, they decided they were going to announce the flip, win or lose, after Corbin’s game against Frederick Douglass.
“We didn’t tell anyone,” Jacob Smith said. “Word gets around quick in a small town.”
Corbin coach Tom Greer admitted he didn’t put any pressure on the Smiths, and gave them the advice to “go where they knew where they wanted to be. Where they would have fun.”
So in the end, they both chose Kentucky.
“I know we both wanted to be closer to family, and home,” Jerod Smith said. “We lived in Kentucky for eight years. Once we came back, we started to think about it.”
“Being closer to home and family is one of the main reasons,” Jacob Smith added. “I’m excited that we are both going to play for Kentucky. I love their colors, so yeah, I’m excited.”
Both Jerod and Jacob also said they’re excited to be able to play with each other as Wildcats.
“That’s huge for us,” Jerod Smith said. “I’m really excited.”
“I really felt like (University of Kentucky) was where I needed to be,” Jacob Smith said. “I really believe in coach (Mark) Stoops, and coach (Vince) Marrow.”
