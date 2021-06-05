MCKEE — Corbin’s run to capture another 13th Region championship came to an abrupt end on Saturday with Jackson County pulling off a stunning 10-6 win during first-round action of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
The Generals jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the defending 13th Region champions and never looked back.
Jackson County used a six-run third inning to take control of the game and added two runs in the eighth inning before seeing the Redhounds score five runs in the bottom half of the innings to cut their deficit to 9-6.
That would be as close as Corbin (26-10)would get.
The Generals added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning and retired the Redhounds in order during the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win.
Peyton Addison and Cameron Combs both led Corbin at the plate with home runs. Addison finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Combs finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Jacob Baker delivered a hit and an RBI while Bradric Helton, Jacob Gardner, and Kade Elam each finished with a hit apiece.
Gardner took the loss on the mound, going two and one-thirds of an inning while surrendering five hits, and five runs. Jeremiah Gilbert pitched a third of an inning, allowing three hits and two runs. Mikey Neal Pitch a third of an inning and allowed two hits and two earned runs while Helton tossed three scoreless innings, allowing no hits, and struck out seven batters. Evan Poore pitcher an inning and allowed one hit and no earned runs.
