FRANKFORT — High school student athletes who plan to play college sports must first make sure they’re academically eligible.
“Several of the athletes I coached in high school went on to play sports in college, and my daughter did as well,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “But student-athletes are just that: students first and athletes second, so it’s important to focus on your classes and make sure you’re prepared to learn and compete at the next level.”
Requirements differ for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics or the National Junior College Athletic Association, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
Athletes at NCAA Division I and Division II schools must register with the NCAA Eligibility Center to find out if they’re eligible. There they will see their high school’s core courses. Only the core courses on the NCAA list can be used to figure their core-course GPA.
In addition to their core-course GPA, student-athletes must have certain scores on the ACT or SAT. To make sure the NCAA gets their test scores, they should enter the NCAA code, 9999, when they register for each test.
Home-schooled students must register at the Eligibility Center and meet the same requirements as other student-athletes. Students and parents can also find information under the FAQs at ncaa.org.
NCAA Division III schools don’t give athletic scholarships. Students who want to play sports at a Division III school should contact the school to learn about its eligibility policies.
Students who want to play sports at an NAIA college or university must register with the NAIA Eligibility Center.
A student’s eligibility is based on their high school grades. ACT or SAT scores, class rank and dual credit may also be considered. Rules may be different for home-schooled students or students who earn their GED.
To play sports at an NJCAA school, students must have a high school diploma, a GED or a state department of education approved high school equivalency test. To learn more, visit njcaa.org/compete/faqs.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for educational expenses. For more information, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.