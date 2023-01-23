HAZARD — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued on Monday during the Wildcats’ 85-49 setback to Perry County Central.
Rodney Clarke’s squad had its fourth lowest output of the season while dropping its sixth game in a row.
Lynn Camp has only won one game during its past 11, and two during the past 14 contests.
“We are struggling to find consistency defensively,” Clarke said. “We have to be committed to guarding and rebounding better. Good thing we play tomorrow, it’s another opportunity for us to get better and fix our weaknesses.”
The Wildcats struggled to get anything going early, and dug too big of a hole after scoring only 21 points in the first half.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 18 points while hitting 9-of-12 free throw attempts. Tate Mills finished with 14 points while Ethan Burd had nine points.
The Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday at home against Bell County. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The two teams met on Dec. 22, with the Bobcats coming away with a 79-73 win.
