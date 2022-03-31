LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team took home first place honors in Tuesday’s South Laurel All-Comers Meet, finishing with 139 points while South Laurel’s girls’ team also placed first with 82 points.
On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed fifth (56 points) while North Laurel (sixth, 50), Williamsburg (10th, 24), and Whitley County (14th, eight) finished in the top 18 while on the girls’ side, Corbin placed fifth with 68 points while North Laurel (ninth, 49), Whitley County (12th, 12), Williamsburg (13th, 11), and Lynn Camp (14th, 10) followed.
Corbin’s boys’ team placed first in four events — 110 Meter Hurdles (Logan Wagers, 17.83); 400 Meter Dash (Tye Stevens, 53.64); 300 Meter Hurdles, Logan Wagers, 44.77); High Jump (Hayden Llewellyn, 5-10) while the girls’ team turned in one first-place effort — 300 Meter Hurdles (Olivia Jones 54.65).
South Laurel’s girls’ team turned in three first-place efforts — 4x200 Meter Relay team (Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins, 1:54.79); 200 Meter Dash (Gracie Hoskins, 27.78); Discus Throw (Grace Leis, 102-0) while the boys’ team had four first-place finishes — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott, 8:28.74); 800 Meter Run (Jacob Tapscott, 1:59.01); 3200 Meter Run (Will Stanko, 10:31.44); 4x400 Meter Relay team (Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06).
North Laurel’s girls' team had two first-place efforts — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers, 10:49.99); 1600 Meter Run (Taylor Allen, 5:39.23). Luke Robinson turned in North Laurel’s only first-place finish by turning in an impressive throw of 122-8 in the Discus Throw.
For the top five individual results for both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:
South Laurel All-Comers
Girls’ Team Results
1. South Laurel 82; 2. Rockcastle County 74; 2. Pulaski County 74; 4. Southwestern 69; 5. Corbin 68; 6. Somerset 66; 7. Harlan County 65; 8. Leslie County 52; 9. North Laurel 49; 10. Middlesboro 23; 11. Knox Central 22; 12. Whitley County 12; 13. Williamsburg 11; 14. Jackson County 10; 14. Lynn Camp 10; 16. Russell County 9; 17. Bell County 4; 18. Pineville 2.
Individual Girls’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
4x100 Meter Relay
2nd — Emma Ashurst, Grace Gibson, Lauren Faulkner, (Name left of final results) 56.83
300 Meter Hurdles
1st — Olivia Jones 54.65
800 Meter Run
5th — Jaycee Frye 2:39.57
Long Jump
3rd — Maddie Jo Russell 14-9
High Jump
2nd — Maddie Jo Russell 4-6
Pole Vault
3rd — Dylan Stacy 9-0
Lynn Camp
1600 Meter Run
2nd — Abby Mabe 5:47.71
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers 10:49.99
1600 Meter Run
1st — Taylor Allen 5:39.23
800 Meter Run
3rd — Taylor Allen 2:34.06
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd — McKinley Mastin, Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, and Belle Chappell 4:46.15
Shot Put
5th — Chelsey Hammons 27-0.50
Discus Throw
3rd — Chelsey Hammons 87-4
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
2nd — Gracie Hoskins 13.36
4th — Kyla Hueser 13.75
4x200 Meter Relay
1st — Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins 1:54.79
300 Meter Hurdles
4th — Emily Cox 58.14
200 Meter Dash
1st — Gracie Hoskins 27.78
3rd — Kyla Hueser 28.68
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd — Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, and Gracie Hoskins 4:36.93
Shot Put
3rd — Chloe Powenski 28-11
Discus Throw
1st — Grace Leis 102-0
Long Jump
5th — Autumn Bales 14-1.50
Whitley County
100 Meter Hurdles
5th — Abby Stone 19.92
300 Meter Hurdles
3rd — Abby Stone — 56.88
Williamsburg (No top-five finishes)
South Laurel All-Comers
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 139; 2. Harlan County 106; 3. Pulaski County 72; 4. Southwestern 67; 5. South Laurel 56; 6. North Laurel 50; 7. Somerset 39; 8. Bell County 30; 9. Middlesboro 29; 10. Williamsburg 24; 10. Knox Central 14; 12. Leslie County 21; 13. Rockcastle County 15; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Whitley County 8; 16. Clay County 5; 16. Jackson County 5; 18. Pineville 1.
Individual Boys’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
2nd — Andon Asher, Connor Messer, Sean Simons, and John Hail 8:36.84
110 Meter Hurdles
1st — Logan Wagers 17.83
100 Meter Dash
3rd — Treyveon Longmire 11.47
4x200 Meter Relay
2nd — Kyle Webb, Tye Stevens, Brandon Baker, and Logan Wagers 1:36.18
1600 Meter Run
4th — John Hail 5:00.61
4x100 Meter Relay
2nd — Treyveon Longmire, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Marc Warren 45.55
800 Meter Run
4th — Connor Messer 2:09.96
400 Meter Dash
1st — Tye Stevens 53.64
5th — Kyle Webb 56.13
300 Meter Hurdles
1st — Logan Wagers 44.77
200 Meter Dash
3rd — Tye Stevens 24.03
3200 Meter Run
5th — Jonah Black 11:17.25
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd — Kyle Webb, Tye Stevens, Connor Messer, and Andon Asher 3:50.16
Long Jump
2nd — Treyveon Longmire 20-7.50
5th — Hayden Llewellyn 20-3
Triple Jump
4th — Clem Sell 38-8
5th — Brady Lanham 38-3
High Jump
1st — Hayden Llewellyn 5-10
Pole Vault
3rd — Dylan Stacy 9-0
Lynn Camp (No top-five finishes)
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
3rd — Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, Alex Garcia, and Noah Hampton 9:11.45
800 Meter Run
5th — Alex Garcia 2:10.71
3200 Meter Run
4th — Josh Hoskins 11:13.21
4x400 Meter Relay
4th — Xander Harris, Alex Garcia, Colton Nantz, and Jasper Hampton 3:55.99
Shot Put
4th — Connor Sizemore 38-4
Discus Throw
1st — Luke Robinson 122-8
3rd — Connor Sizemore 113-3
Triple Jump
3rd — Alex Garcia 38-8
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott 8:28.74
1600 Meter Run
2nd — Will Stanko 4:45.21
400 Meter Dash
4th — Will McCowan 55.98
800 Meter Run
1st — Jacob Tapscott 1:59.01
3200 Meter Run
1st — Will Stanko 10:31.44
4x400 Meter Relay
1st — Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06
Whitley County (No top-five finishes)
Williamsburg
Shot Put
5th — Bronson Bates 38-0.50
Discus Throw
2nd — Joseph West 118-11
