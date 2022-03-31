LONDON — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team took home first place honors in Tuesday’s South Laurel All-Comers Meet, finishing with 139 points while South Laurel’s girls’ team also placed first with 82 points.

On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed fifth (56 points) while North Laurel (sixth, 50), Williamsburg (10th, 24), and Whitley County (14th, eight) finished in the top 18 while on the girls’ side, Corbin placed fifth with 68 points while North Laurel (ninth, 49), Whitley County (12th, 12), Williamsburg (13th, 11), and Lynn Camp (14th, 10) followed.

Corbin’s boys’ team placed first in four events — 110 Meter Hurdles (Logan Wagers, 17.83); 400 Meter Dash (Tye Stevens, 53.64); 300 Meter Hurdles, Logan Wagers, 44.77); High Jump (Hayden Llewellyn, 5-10) while the girls’ team turned in one first-place effort — 300 Meter Hurdles (Olivia Jones 54.65).

South Laurel’s girls’ team turned in three first-place efforts — 4x200 Meter Relay team (Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins, 1:54.79); 200 Meter Dash (Gracie Hoskins, 27.78); Discus Throw (Grace Leis, 102-0) while the boys’ team had four first-place finishes — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott, 8:28.74); 800 Meter Run (Jacob Tapscott, 1:59.01); 3200 Meter Run (Will Stanko, 10:31.44); 4x400 Meter Relay team (Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06).

North Laurel’s girls' team had two first-place efforts — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers, 10:49.99); 1600 Meter Run (Taylor Allen, 5:39.23). Luke Robinson turned in North Laurel’s only first-place finish by turning in an impressive throw of 122-8 in the Discus Throw.

For the top five individual results for both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:

South Laurel All-Comers

Girls’ Team Results

1. South Laurel 82; 2. Rockcastle County 74; 2. Pulaski County 74; 4. Southwestern 69; 5. Corbin 68; 6. Somerset 66; 7. Harlan County 65; 8. Leslie County 52; 9. North Laurel 49; 10. Middlesboro 23; 11. Knox Central 22; 12. Whitley County 12; 13. Williamsburg 11; 14. Jackson County 10; 14. Lynn Camp 10; 16. Russell County 9; 17. Bell County 4; 18. Pineville 2.

Individual Girls’ Results

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

4x100 Meter Relay

2nd — Emma Ashurst, Grace Gibson, Lauren Faulkner, (Name left of final results) 56.83

300 Meter Hurdles

1st — Olivia Jones 54.65

800 Meter Run

5th — Jaycee Frye 2:39.57

Long Jump

3rd — Maddie Jo Russell 14-9

High Jump

2nd — Maddie Jo Russell 4-6

Pole Vault

3rd — Dylan Stacy 9-0

Lynn Camp

1600 Meter Run

2nd — Abby Mabe 5:47.71

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

1st — Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers 10:49.99

1600 Meter Run

1st — Taylor Allen 5:39.23

800 Meter Run

3rd — Taylor Allen 2:34.06

4x400 Meter Relay

3rd — McKinley Mastin, Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, and Belle Chappell 4:46.15

Shot Put

5th — Chelsey Hammons 27-0.50

Discus Throw

3rd — Chelsey Hammons 87-4

South Laurel

100 Meter Dash

2nd — Gracie Hoskins 13.36

4th — Kyla Hueser 13.75

4x200 Meter Relay

1st — Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins 1:54.79

300 Meter Hurdles

4th — Emily Cox 58.14

200 Meter Dash

1st — Gracie Hoskins 27.78

3rd — Kyla Hueser 28.68

4x400 Meter Relay

2nd — Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, and Gracie Hoskins 4:36.93

Shot Put

3rd — Chloe Powenski 28-11

Discus Throw

1st — Grace Leis 102-0

Long Jump

5th — Autumn Bales 14-1.50

Whitley County

100 Meter Hurdles

5th — Abby Stone 19.92

300 Meter Hurdles

3rd — Abby Stone — 56.88

Williamsburg (No top-five finishes)

South Laurel All-Comers

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 139; 2. Harlan County 106; 3. Pulaski County 72; 4. Southwestern 67; 5. South Laurel 56; 6. North Laurel 50; 7. Somerset 39; 8. Bell County 30; 9. Middlesboro 29; 10. Williamsburg 24; 10. Knox Central 14; 12. Leslie County 21; 13. Rockcastle County 15; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Whitley County 8; 16. Clay County 5; 16. Jackson County 5; 18. Pineville 1.

Individual Boys’ Results

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

2nd — Andon Asher, Connor Messer, Sean Simons, and John Hail 8:36.84

110 Meter Hurdles

1st — Logan Wagers 17.83

100 Meter Dash

3rd — Treyveon Longmire 11.47

4x200 Meter Relay

2nd — Kyle Webb, Tye Stevens, Brandon Baker, and Logan Wagers 1:36.18

1600 Meter Run

4th — John Hail 5:00.61

4x100 Meter Relay

2nd — Treyveon Longmire, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Marc Warren 45.55

800 Meter Run

4th — Connor Messer 2:09.96

400 Meter Dash

1st — Tye Stevens 53.64

5th — Kyle Webb 56.13

300 Meter Hurdles

1st — Logan Wagers 44.77

200 Meter Dash

3rd — Tye Stevens 24.03

3200 Meter Run

5th — Jonah Black 11:17.25

4x400 Meter Relay

2nd — Kyle Webb, Tye Stevens, Connor Messer, and Andon Asher 3:50.16

Long Jump

2nd — Treyveon Longmire 20-7.50

5th — Hayden Llewellyn 20-3

Triple Jump

4th — Clem Sell 38-8

5th — Brady Lanham 38-3

High Jump

1st — Hayden Llewellyn 5-10

Pole Vault

3rd — Dylan Stacy 9-0

Lynn Camp (No top-five finishes)

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

3rd — Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, Alex Garcia, and Noah Hampton 9:11.45

800 Meter Run

5th — Alex Garcia 2:10.71

3200 Meter Run

4th — Josh Hoskins 11:13.21

4x400 Meter Relay

4th — Xander Harris, Alex Garcia, Colton Nantz, and Jasper Hampton 3:55.99

Shot Put

4th — Connor Sizemore 38-4

Discus Throw

1st — Luke Robinson 122-8

3rd — Connor Sizemore 113-3

Triple Jump

3rd — Alex Garcia 38-8

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

1st — Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott 8:28.74

1600 Meter Run

2nd — Will Stanko 4:45.21

400 Meter Dash

4th — Will McCowan 55.98

800 Meter Run

1st — Jacob Tapscott 1:59.01

3200 Meter Run

1st — Will Stanko 10:31.44

4x400 Meter Relay

1st — Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06

Whitley County (No top-five finishes)

Williamsburg

Shot Put

5th — Bronson Bates 38-0.50

Discus Throw

2nd — Joseph West 118-11

