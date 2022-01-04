LONDON — South Laurel started the new year off on the right foot by securing a 56-35 win over Harlan County on Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals (7-4) were without starters Rachel Presley and Skeeter Mabe due to illness but received a total team effort to remain as one of only two regional teams unbeaten (3-0) against 13th Region opponents.
“We really struggled in the first half trying to adjust to missing Rachel and Skeeter due to illness,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We did much better in the second half defensively and that got us going. It wasn’t a pretty win but we will take it.
“We only had eight players dressed tonight,” he added. “We just told the kids it is a great opportunity for some younger kids to get some great experience.”
All eight players that dressed scored in the win for South Laurel with Emily Cox’s 12-point scoring effort leading the way. Gracie Turner added 10 points while Clara Collins added nine points and Gracie Hoskins finished with eight points.
The Lady Cardinals struggled to get much going in the first quarter, struggling to a 12-all tie before Corbin Miller and Hoskins each scored three points apiece to give South Laurel a 26-21 cushion at halftime.
Souder’s squad turned up the heat on defense in the third quarter, limiting Harlan County to only two points while the Lady Cardinals scored 12 to take a commanding 38-23 advantage into the fourth quarter. Collins scored five points during the period while Cox added four points.
South Laurel put the finishing touches on the win in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Black Bears, 18-12, as Hoskins added four points and Jaylen Smith finished with three points during quarter.
South Laurel 56, Harlan County 35
Harlan County 12 9 2 12 35
South Laurel 12 14 12 18 56
Harlan County (35) — Griffin 5, Smith 3, Karst 8, Austin 6, Jones 5, Lunsford 6, Phillips 2.
South Laurel (56) — Collins 9, Miller 6, Turner 10, Bundy 4, Hoskins 8, Cox 12, Murray 2, Smith 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.