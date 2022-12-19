WILLIAMSBURG — Emily Downey’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets are getting hot at the right time.
After coasting to an easy win over Oneida Baptist during first round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament on Saturday, the Lady Yellow Jackets picked up an impressive, 71-68, victory over Barbourville on Tuesday.
The win improved Williamsburg to 4-3 while pushing its win streak to a season-best two games.
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins scored a team-best 25 points in the win while Allie Wilson followed with 24 points.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Downey said. “Our girls really stepped up in some crucial moments and arose to the challenge. I’m very proud of the improvements we continue to make.”
Barbourville’s Sarah Smith did all she could to keep her team within striking distance throughout the contest.
Smith nailed four 3-pointers, and finished with 37 points while teammate Marleigh Martin added 10 points. Smith scored three points in the first quarter, 14 points in the second quarter before following with an 11-point effort in the third quarter, and a nine-point effort in the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter as Hopkins scored eight points while Wilson added six points.
The Lady Tigers outscored Downey’s squad, 26-14, in the second quarter to claim a 36-30 edge at halftime. Barbourville held on to a 49-46 advantage entering the fourth quarter before the Lady Yellow Jackets outscored the Lady Tigers, 25-16, to seal the win.
Hopkins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Williamsburg while Wilson added nine points.
Saturday’s game
HARLAN — Williamsburg’s trio Allie Wilson, Zoie Brown, and Maddy Hopkins were too hard for Oneida Baptist to handle during Saturday’s first round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
The trio combined to score 53 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 58-10 rout of the Lady Mountaineers.
Both Wilson and Brown scored 18 points apiece while Hopkins added 17 points. Lorelei Coleman added three points while Ellie Breeding added two points.
“With some players recovering from sickness, this was a good game for us and a great team win to help us prepare for Monday,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “I’m proud of the effort the girls have continued to show and am excited to continue to watch them improve throughout the season.”
Bailey Bayes led Oneida Baptist with three points while Jasmine Khajohnsupawatchara, Yeabsira Asrat, and Hayley Davidson scored two points apiece.
Eleven points by Hopkins allowed Williamsburg to take a 15-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Hopkins added six more points while Wilson scored four points to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 29-6 lead at halftime.
Brown scored 13 points while Wilson added six points in the third quarter, allowing Williamsburg to take comfortable 50-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Monday at home against Barbourville. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
