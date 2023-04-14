London, KY (40741)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.