“I have no doubt (the fans will be creating the same atmosphere),” Stoops said earlier this week. “The BBN, we're just feeding them. They'll be back out there with full effect on Saturday night. It's going to be a great environment and I can't wait.”
Moments after Kentucky defeated the Gators for the first time in 35 years on its own turf, Stoops praised the fans in the stands for their part in pulling the Cats through in a 20-13 victory that kept the team’s record unblemished at 5-0, including a perfect 3-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference.
“I meant it, it was heartfelt,” Stoops said. “The minute I came in here I said ‘that was for the Big Blue Nation,' because of a lot of reasons. The tough times for so many years against certain teams. I know the frustration, I've felt it since I've been here. For them to come out and affect that game, and help determine the outcome of that game, I know that was special to the Big Blue Nation.
“Once again, can't thank them enough. They certainly were a big part of determining the outcome of the football game. That's home field advantage, and I look forward to having that each and every week.”
The full-throated crowd was instrumental in keeping Florida from communicating well on the field, leading to eight false start penalties. In other words, the fans literally impacted the game and Stoops wants them to repeat that effort against LSU.
Two years removed from a national championship, LSU has struggled this season and the Tigers are 8-7 since defeating Clemson 42-25 in the 2019 title game. LSU is 3-2 this season and coming off a 24-19 loss to Auburn, which was Auburn's first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.
Kentucky hasn’t had much success against LSU and dropped a 41-3 decision in 2014. One of Kentucky’s most memorable performances against the Tigers came in 2007 when Kentucky defeated then top-ranked LSU 43-37 in triple overtime in 2007 at Kroger Field. LSU went on to win the national championship that season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron, whose team is 1-1 against conference foes this season, took the blame for his team’s outing against Auburn last week.
“Ultimately, I'm responsible for the performance of this team,” Orgeron said earlier this week. “I've always been responsible and I always will be. First and foremost, I want to get that point across. … I’m going to take full responsibility for everything that happens in this program and that's just the way it's going to be."
As for his relationship with Orgeron, Stoops said there’s “no odd dynamic or anything like that.”
“We really just see each other when we see each other at meetings and things of that nature,” Stoops said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach O and his players and his program and I would say that we have the type of relationship where we are cordial or professional when we see each other.”
Gametracker: LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.