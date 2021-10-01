CORBIN — Corbin jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Class 6A’s Simon Kenton, and let its foot off the pedal and found itself only leading by four points (21-17) in the third quarter before recovering to blow out the Pioneers, 56-24.
The Redhounds (6-0) saw Simon Kenton cut their deficit to four points with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter before touchdown runs from Seth Mills (65 yards), Cameron Combs (78 yards), and Seth Huff (12 yards) on three consecutive possessions put the game out of reach.
Corbin will now dive into district play this week with a road game scheduled for Friday against Knox Central.
A bye week didn’t slow Tom Greer’s squad offense down to begin Friday’s game.
The Redhounds moved the ball downfield on their first possession and Huff capped things off with a one-yard touchdown run to give his team an early 7-0 edge at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter.
After getting the ball back in less than a minute, Corbin found the endzone again, as Huff broke loose and raced 66 yards to increase the Redhounds’ lead to 14-0 with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Greer’s squad continued to pound the Pioneers on their third possession of the game but this time through the air.
Combs and Treyveon Longmire hooked up for a 67-yard touchdown strike as Corbin’s lead grew to 21-0 with 7:03 left in the quarter.
After holding Simon Kenton’s offense at bay once again in the second quarter, the Redhounds had a perfect opportunity to move ahead 28 points but a fumble at the goal line gave the ball back to the Pioneers.
Simon Kenton followed the turnover up with a four-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-7 with 3:04 remaining in the first half.
The Pioneers managed to cut their deficit to 21-10 at halftime after connecting with a field goal from 32 yards out.
Simon Kenton continued to fight back into the game in the second half. The Pioneers scored on a 10-yard run at the 7:38 mark in the third quarter to make the score, 21-17.
But just when the game got interesting, Corbin’s Mills once again came up with a big play.
He took a handoff from Combs and received solid blocking upfront and break loose and score on a 65-yard run, pushing the Redhounds’ advantage to 28-17 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Corbin began to pull away on its ensuing possession with Combs scrambling out of the backfield and finding the end zone after a 78-yard run. Jacob Baker added the PAT, giving the Redhounds a 35-17 edge with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
Huff’s 12-yard touchdown run with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach as the Redhounds’ lead grew to 42–17.
Cobin added a late touchdown as Kade Elam and Longmire hooked up for a 62-yard touchdown connection to give their team a 49-17 lead.
The Pioneers added a 57-yard touchdown run to make the score, 49-24, while the Redhounds answered with another touchdown pass from Elam to Longmire, this time a 52-yarder, extending Corbin’s advantage to 56-24.
