WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s losing skid has hit three games after falling to Collins, 52-27, on Friday.
The Colonels (1-5) couldn’t get things going early on against the Titans which resulted in them falling behind 21-0 in the first half, and never recovering.
They also didn’t have an answer for Collins’ quarterback Kenyon Goodin, who threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more during the Titans’ 25-point win.
Things don’t get any easier for Zeke Eier’s team with a road matchup against district opponents Southwestern scheduled for Friday.
Collins didn’t waste any time taking control of the game after scoring in just four minutes.
Goodin threw his 14th touchdown pass of the season, a 19-yarder to Keaton Edwards, to make the score, 7-0.
Whitley County turned out to be its own worst enemy late in the first quarter, turning the ball over due to a fumble leading to Goodin’s one-yard quarterback keeper that pushed Collins’ lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Goodin’s four-yard touchdown pass to Mark Hitzel increased the Titans’ advantage to 21-0 with 5:18 left in the first half.
The Colonels’ offensive attack finally started to heat up after Collins’ score as Caden Petrey moved his team down field and scored on a 14-yard keeper to cut his team’s deficit to 21-7 with 1:03 left in the first half.
But whatever momentum Whitley County had, the Titans quickly took it away as Goodin’s third touchdown pass, a 35-yarder to Hutzel, gave Collins a commanding 28-7 edge at halftime.
The Titans began to pull away in the second half with Goodin finding Xavier Jordan open for a 53-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-7 with 6:16 left in the third quarter.
Collins added a field goal at the 3:36 mark of the third quarter, increasing its lead to 38-7 while Petrey followed with a 35-yard keeper to cut Whitley County’s deficit to 38-13 with 1:10 remaining.
Goodin and Jacob Allen hooked up for a two-yard touchdown connection to give the The Titans a commanding 45-13 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Whitley County added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.