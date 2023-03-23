WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is off to its best start in nine years after slipping past Rockcastle County, 6-4, on Thursday.
The Colonels improved to 7-0 with the win, and are two victories away from tying their best start to a season since 2014.
“Not a pretty win but a good win,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Brady Bargo pitched good for us tonight. He got a lot of soft contact. We have to be better defensively. He’s going to get a lot of ground balls.
“We have to make plays day in and day out,” he added. “Hats off to Rockcastle’s big left handed arm. He kept us in check tonight. (Grant) Zehr and (Hunter) Wilson had two big hits to drive in four of our runs.”
Shope’s squad fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning before responding with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Rockets cut their deficit to 4-3 in the top of the second inning before Whitley County answered with a run in the third and fourth innings to push its lead to 6-3.
Rockcastle County attempted to put together a rally in the seventh inning, but only scored one run.
Bradyn Bargo, Bryce Anderson, and Sam Harp kept the Rockets’ bats at bay, as the trio limited Rockcastle County to only five hits.
Bargo tossed five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters. Anderson tossed an inning, allowing only one hit, and striking out a batter while Harp allowed a hit and an earned run. He also struck out a batter.
Grant Zehr and Hunter Wilson each led the way at the plate with a hit and two RBI apiece while Harp and Anderson each delivered a hit, and scored twice apiece. Mason Croley also scored in the win.
