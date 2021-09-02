CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their dominance over regional opponents on Thursday by handing rival South Laurel a three-set loss.
“Tonight was a huge win tonight not only because it was a district game but also both teams were undefeated walking into tonight’s game,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said.
The Lady Redhounds improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 against 50th District opponents while running their win streak against regional teams to 37 games.
“One huge key to our success is we have so many girls that play volleyball in the off-season,” Ross said. “Our girls and parents want their child to be the best of the best. When athletes enter high school they have to have some knowledge about the game. We have to focus on putting the pieces of the puzzle together to be successful. We also have a wonderful feeder program that contributes to the success that we have had at Corbin.
“Another key is that our girls don’t care to put in hard work,” she added. “All summer long we go twice a day. We go at 6 a.m. running and conditioning and then back in the gym at 3 p.m. for practice.”
Corbin took home the first set with a 25-18 victory before cruising to a 25-16 win in the second set. The Lady Redhounds wrapped you the win with a 25-15 third set victory.
The loss dropped South Laurel to 6-1 on the season and 0-1 against 50th District opponents.
“Our girls have had a fantastic start to the season,” Ross said. “This puts us at 5-0 on the season. It’s not always been rainbows and unicorns but after every game we watch film talk about the good, bad, and the ugly and we go into every practice with a mission. It’s a team effort, every one of them walks into the gym determined to better themselves which will impact the team.”
